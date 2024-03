Politics

Discussion in the plenary session of the Parliament of the motion of no confidence in the government submitted by the President of PASOK-Charity Movement Nikos Androulakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis0

ATHENS – PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis tabled a four-party censure of motion against the government on Tuesday afternoon, as he had announced earlier.

Speaking in Greek parliament after the action, he said, “We assumed this initiative to put a final end to anything offending the rule of law and, consequently, the proud Greek people.”

The censure was jointly tabled with main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Nea Aristera and Plefsi Eleftherias parties. It will be voted on on Thursday night.