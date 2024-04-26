x

Greek Pres. Sakellaropoulou from Chile: Democracy and the Rule of Law are Interrelated

April 26, 2024
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΗΣ ΠτΔ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑΣ ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΧΙΛΗ (ΘΟΔΩΡΗΣ ΜΑΝΩΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou speaks at the University of Chile, in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, April 26, 2024. (EUROKINISSI)

SANTIAGO, Chile – The President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, referred to the special intellectual, artistic and political relations between Greece and Chile, which is due to common experiences, especially their modern history, in the speech she addressed to the historic University of Chile, on the topic “Democracy and human rights: 50 years since the coup in Chile – 50 years since the restoration of Democracy in Greece.”

Sakellaropoulou noted that “despite the great geographical distance that separates them, our countries are linked by very close and long-standing ties, as evidenced by the operation of the Center for Greek, Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies, as well as the dynamic presence of the Greek diaspora, which it has always been a bridge of friendship between our two peoples.”



