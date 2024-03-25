Panagiota Andreadakis on New Stelakis Products- Greek Orthodox Easter Flash Cards

Greek Orthodox Easter Flash Cards and Greek Orthodox Traditions Numbers 0-20 Flash Cards are now available from Stelakis. Photo: Eleni Georges
MELBOURNE – Greek-Australian children’s author Panagiota Andreadakis spoke with The National Herald about the latest Stelakis products available in time for Easter, Greek Orthodox Easter Flash Cards and Greek Orthodox Traditions Numbers 0-20 Flash Cards.
When asked what inspired her to create the flashcards, Andreadakis told TNH “I have always dreamed about expanding the Greek Easter and Christmas collections with a variety of products. I had searched for bilingual Greek Easter and Christmas flashcards and found none on the market other than simple printable one’s online.”
“I was very excited and eager to bring this onto the market and help little ones learn through sensory play,” she continued. “The flash cards have not only been designed to be used during Easter, but also throughout the year at any time as there are at least 40 cards where they learn basic foods, religious items and other objects and activities.”
“My range of flash cards stand out from other brands as I have put a lot of thought into them trying to find a way to make them different from the everyday brands available,” Andreadakis noted. “I have included prompt cards (which are cards with only text such as Holy Week) which help learners learn the basic important words and can be used to group/categorize illustrated flash cards into categories and subcategories. They are also perfect for educators and classrooms for hanging or displaying events of that specific day or week making learning fun and interactive.”
The Greek Orthodox Easter Flash Cards feature familiar illustrations from ‘The ABC of Greek Easter’ by author Andreadakis. They are a simple and portable educational tool to help children learn and recognize basic Easter words, objects and events by focusing on the main developmental areas of bilingual literacy (Greek and English) and recognition.
The flash cards feature 14 prompt cards to extend on knowledge and grouping skills as your child grows and develops.
The 100 Bilingual Greek and English Flash Cards include 4 x User Guide and Activity cards, 82 x Easter cards, and 14 x Prompt cards.
These beautiful Greek Orthodox Easter Flash Cards are suitable for anyone beginning or extending on their learning journey. They are the perfect keepsake that can be used year after year and passed down to generations to come.
Also a simple and portable educational tool which can be used when traveling, at home, by educators and in the classroom, the flash cards feature the main cultural and religious events with illustrations that are detailed, vibrant and relatable.
Designed to grow with your child’s stages of development, offering a wide range of interactive activity ideas for beginner, intermediate, and advanced skills
The Greek Orthodox Easter Flash Cards are designed and can be used in combination with the following books authored by Andreadakis; The ABC of Greek Easter, The 123 of Greek Easter, and Greek Orthodox Easter Activity Book.
The Greek Orthodox Traditions Numbers 0-20 Flash Cards feature familiar cultural and religious illustrations from the Greek Orthodox Easter and the Twelve Days of Christmas book collections by author Andreadakis.
Like the Greek Orthodox Easter Flash Cards, the Numbers flash cards are a simple and portable educational tool to help learn basic numbers 0-20 and count objects by focusing on the main developmental areas of bilingual (Greek and English) numeracy, literacy, and recognition. The double set of numbers can also be used for memory number matching activities and educational games.
The flash cards feature four prompt cards to extend on knowledge and grouping skills as your child grows and develops.
The 50 Bilingual (Greek and English) Flash Cards include 5 x User Guide and Activity cards, 21 x Basic Number cards, 20 x Counting cards, and 4 Prompt cards.
These charming bilingual Greek Orthodox Traditions Numbers 0-20 Flash Cards are suitable for anyone beginning or extending on their numeracy learning journey.
The Greek Orthodox Traditions Numbers 0-20 flash cards are designed and can be used in combination with the Greek Orthodox Easter and the Twelve Days of Christmas book collection and flash cards authored by Andreadakis. They are a fun and interactive way to learn about the Greek Orthodox faith, culture, and traditions.
When asked what is next, Andreadakis told TNH that she is “looking forward to launching the Christmas flash cards and hopefully in 2025 something for Mum and Baby.”
