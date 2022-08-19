x

August 19, 2022

Olympic Silver Medalist Flückiger Tests Positive for Doping

August 19, 2022
By Associated Press
Doping Flueckiger
FILE - Mathias Flueckiger of Switzerland reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the silver medal during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended in a doping case ahead of his scheduled competition Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in mountain bike cross country at the European Championships. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

GENEVA — Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended in a doping case ahead of his scheduled competition in a mountain bike race on Friday at the European Championships.

Swiss Cycling said Flückiger tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the national championships in June. Zeranol is approved for use in farming in some countries to promote growth in cattle.

Flückiger, who won a silver medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, was in Munich for his event when his provisional ban was announced on Thursday. His Olympic medal is not affected by the case.

Swiss Cycling said it was informed earlier Thursday by Swiss anti-doping officials about the positive test in a sample taken June 5.

Swiss Sport Integrity said it was investigating and would not give more details until the disciplinary case was finished.

The 33-year-old Flückiger became a world champion in mountain bike team relay in 2019.

 

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

