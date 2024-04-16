x

April 16, 2024

NHM Presents the Trial of Pericles at the Harris Theater in Chicago on April 17

April 16, 2024
By The National Herald
NHM Trial of Pericles
The National Hellenic Museum presents the Trial of Pericles on April 17 at the Harris Theater. Photo: National Hellenic Museum

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) presents the Trial of Pericles on Wednesday, April 17, 7 PM, at the Harris Theater, 205 East Randolph Street in Chicago. This is the latest installment of NHM’s Trial Series that takes legal cases and controversies from the pages of history and tries them before an audience to demonstrate the enduring relevance of these ancient disputes. Audience members will witness talented legal minds litigating the fate of Pericles, known as the great hero of Athenian democracy.

In 451 BC, Pericles dramatically changed the Athenian Constitution to revoke the citizenship of those without two Athenian parents, claiming this was necessary to protect Athens from foreign influence. Many viewed his actions as tyrannical because citizens lost their civil liberties, including the right to vote. Previously, citizenship had been granted to anyone with an Athenian father.

Some believe Pericles would have been tried had he survived the plague of 430 BC. NHM will now litigate this long-imagined case and the audience will decide: Was Pericles a hero or a tyrant?

The Charge: Undermining the Democracy of Athens Guilty or Not Guilty? You Decide.

The Court: The Honorable Anna H. Demacopoulos, Presiding Judge Judge, Circuit Court of Cook County (Illinois) (Ret.); The Honorable Anthony C. Kyriakopoulos Judge, Circuit Court of Cook County (Illinois); and The Honorable Lindsay C. Jenkins Judge, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

For the Prosecution: Patrick M. Collins, King & Spalding LLP; Tinos Diamantatos, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP; and Katerina Alexopoulos, United States Department of Homeland Security.

For the Defense:

Sarah F. King, Clifford Law Offices PC; Patrick A. Salvi II, Salvi Schostok & Pritchard PC; and James C. Pullos, Clifford Law Offices PC.

The witnesses: Hon. Paul C. Lillios (Ret.), as Pericles, and the Hon. Megan Goldish, as Olympia.

Emcee for the event is Andrea Darlas, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign/Chicago Media Personality.

Tickets are available online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/trial-pericles/.

Become a Sponsor

Sponsorships help underwrite the costs of hosting this event, allowing NHM to make it broadly accessible through discounted tickets to students and to others in the community. Sponsorships provide you or your firm with many attractive benefits to recognize your generous support.

More information about sponsorship opportunities is available online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/trial-pericles-sponsorship/.

Earn CLE Credit

Attorneys who attend the Trial of Pericles will qualify for 1 1/2 hours of continuing legal education (CLE).

