April 29, 2024

THI/TNH Takeover – Valentine Lysikatos Carey

April 29, 2024
By The National Herald
Welcome to THI/TNH Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world. Established to inform its readers about all things related to our homeland and its respective communities throughout the world, TNH is now providing THI’s New Leaders (40-years-old and younger), with a new platform to showcase their ideas and to en- gage their communities in a deeper, more meaningful way while simultaneously building a bridge to Greece and Cyprus. Our next featured New Leader is Valentine Lysikatos. Get to know her below!

 

  • Lysikatos Carey, Valentine

 

  • Quinnipiac University

 

  • New York

 

  • Náfplio

 

  • Lawyer

 

  • I wanted to support Greek initiatives on an international scale.

 

  • Stay engaged with the Greek diaspora and Greek philanthropic and artistic initiatives.

 

  • Theatre

 

  • Spetses and Hydra

 

  • Avgolomeno soup

 

  • Feta

 

  1. Melina Mercouri
  2. Maria Callas
  3. Jamie Dimon

 

  • I am involved with local nonprofits in Náfplio.

 

  • Brain drain due to unemployment, and unchecked development on popular destinations.

 

  • If you find you are the smartest person in the room, find another room.

 

  • If you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools. – Plato

 

  • Baking a vasilopita on New Year’s Eve.

 

  • Greek was my first language, so it has affected the way I think, the way I dream, and my attitude toward life.

 

  • Live to always make my parents proud.

 

