THI/TNH Takeover – Valentine Lysikatos Carey

Nextgen

Welcome to THI/TNH Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world. Established to inform its readers about all things related to our homeland and its respective communities throughout the world, TNH is now providing THI’s New Leaders (40-years-old and younger), with a new platform to showcase their ideas and to en- gage their communities in a deeper, more meaningful way while simultaneously building a bridge to Greece and Cyprus. Our next featured New Leader is Valentine Lysikatos. Get to know her below!

Last Name, First Name

Lysikatos Carey, Valentine

Alma mater?

Quinnipiac University

What city do you live in?

New York

Where in Greece are you from?

Náfplio

Occupation?

Lawyer

What motivated you to get involved with THI?

I wanted to support Greek initiatives on an international scale.

What do you hope to achieve through THI?

Stay engaged with the Greek diaspora and Greek philanthropic and artistic initiatives.

Favorite activity to take part in where you live?

Theatre

Favorite place to take your non-Greek friends when they visit you in Greece?

Spetses and Hydra

Go-to Greek dish/drink when you’re missing the homeland?

Avgolomeno soup

Favorite Greek product you can find outside of Greece?

Feta

Top three people of Greek/Cypriot descent you admire?

Melina Mercouri Maria Callas Jamie Dimon

In addition to THI, how are you involved in/helping the Greek/Cypriot community?

I am involved with local nonprofits in Náfplio.

What is the biggest crisis Greece/Cyprus faces today?

Brain drain due to unemployment, and unchecked development on popular destinations.

One piece of advice an elder has given you that has proved invaluable?

If you find you are the smartest person in the room, find another room.

Favorite quote from a Greek philosopher?

If you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools. – Plato

One Greek/Cypriot tradition you’ll never stop keeping?

Baking a vasilopita on New Year’s Eve.

How has your Hellenic background helped shape who you are today?

Greek was my first language, so it has affected the way I think, the way I dream, and my attitude toward life.

Life Motto?