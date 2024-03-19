Mitsotakis: The first priority is dealing with high prices   

Politics

ATHENS – “The problem of high prices is a top priority for the government. Our interventions are showing some early results and have led to price reductions in many products, such as baby formula. Inspections in the market continue and the message the government is sending is that we will not put up with profiteering in an issue that concerns the majority of Greek households. We will continue to inspect the market,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, among others, in a meeting with the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, on Tuesday.

The prime minister also referred to healthcare, noting that actions are being taken in this sector with the use of European funding. “We are carrying out interventions in the buildings, so that we can say that, step by step, we are building up the new national health system,” Mitsotakis said, stressing the importance of the Recovery and Resilience Facility’s resources. He added that it was equally important to highlight, in response to the voices of populism, the positive aspects of Europe and the extent to which Greece is benefiting from the resources of the Development Fund.

Talking about law and order issues at universities, Mitsotakis pointed to the recent police operations on the Athens and Thessaloniki university campuses. “Illegal actions will not be tolerated,” he said. The prime minister stressed that the cooperation of the universities’ rectorate authorities was needed, adding that they must rise to the occasion and assume their responsibilities. Students who committed illegal acts in the universities had to be expelled, he emphasised, pointing out that the tolerance sometimes shown for such phenomena “would not exist in any other country”.

Special mention was also made of Thessaly, where Mitsotakis reported having a detailed discussion with farmers and representatives of the primary sector, while noting, at the same time, that the need to “strategically focus our attention on Thessaly” was made apparent. “We stand by the farmers, we meet the demands that we consider just,” Mitsotakis said, pointing to a recently passed law for reduced electricity rates for farming, as well as the discussions concerning agricultural diesel.

“At a time when the issues of the primary sector are centre stage on a European level, we will continue to fight for the support of the Greek primary sector,” he added.