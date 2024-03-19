Metropolis of NJ Walking with Christ Ministry and First Seminarian Benefit Luncheon

His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, graduating seminarian Yianni Tsamutalis, and the Metropolis Philoptochos at the First Seminarian Benefit Luncheon, hosted at the St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall, PA, on March 16. Photo: Steve Lambrou
BROOMALL, PA – Following the blessings and vision of His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, the Metropolis of New Jersey together with the Metropolis Philoptochos initiated the newly created Walking with Christ ministry with the First Seminarian Benefit Luncheon, hosted at the St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall, PA, on March 16. The purpose of the Walking with Christ ministry is to raise funds to offer financial assistance to the seminarians and Master of Divinity (MDiv) students of the sacred Metropolis studying at Hellenic College-Holy Cross.
Over 200 devout faithful from throughout the Metropolis participated in the Luncheon, and together with the sponsorships and ticket sales, over $150,000 was raised for this important program.
In attendance for the event was Hellenic College-Holy Cross President Dr. Demetrios Katos who thanked His Eminence and the Philoptochos women for organizing this wonderful ministry, as it is very important to offer financial assistance to our future clergy and lay leaders so that instead of being bogged down with debt, they will be able to focus on their ministry to the Church.
Also participating in the program was Yianni Tsamutalis, a graduating seminarian from the parish of St. Andrew in Randolph, NJ. In his comments Tsamutalis thanked everyone for their love and support for all of the seminarians studying at our beloved Scholi and expressed his excitement that this new program will greatly help to encourage young men from our Metropolis to consider going to the school and studying to become our future clergy.
In his Archpastoral address His Eminence thanked the chair of the event, Metropolis Philoptochos President Eleni Constantinides, co-Chair V. Rev. Archimandrite Philotheos Tomczewski, and all the members of the organizing committee for their tremendous work in organizing the first Walking with Christ Luncheon. He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all of the benefactors, sponsors, and supporters of this new ministry. Additionally, His Eminence remarked that “without our beloved students studying at Hellenic College-Holy Cross, the only theological institution of our Archdiocese, there won’t be any future priests or bishops and without priests and bishops there will be no Church. These young men will be our future priests and our future lay leaders and we have an obligation to support them in their studies.”
