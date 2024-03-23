Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 Hosts Cigar Night

Associations

Left to right: Demetre Karavanas, Dimitri Misantonis, Michael Tribunella, and Vasily Theodorou. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

WEST NYACK, NY – Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 held their Annual Cigar, Steak and Whiskey Night Fundraiser at the upscale Brickhouse Steakhouse in Wyckoff, NJ on March 15.

This year, the event included brothers from Hermes Chapter 186, sisters from Daughters of Penelope Nikifora Chapter 457, and Empire District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, along with many friends and philhellenes.

Attendees enjoyed a five-course, delicious steak dinner, beer, wine, scotch, and lots of cigars. There was a lot of eating, camaraderie, and laughter. Events like these not only raise money for philanthropic and educational endeavors, but also strengthen and invigorate the bond between our fellow brothers, sisters and friends.

The Chapter in a statement via email said: “Special thanks to Aldo and his staff at the Brickhouse for taking great care of us, and Brother Ignazio Terranova, owner of Avenue Cigar Lounge in the Bronx.”