x

March 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Malliotakis Successfully Gets Staten Island Man & Wife Evacuated from Ukraine

March 29, 2022
By The National Herald
ap21126021889515_25_411304_type13265
FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

NEW YORK – On March 28, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) issued the below statement following the safe evacuation of a Staten Island resident and his wife from Ukraine, whom the Congresswoman’s staff has been assisting and communicating regularly with since the invasion:

“I’m happy to announce that my office was able to safely evacuate a Staten Island man and his wife from Ukraine following Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion. The man’s wife, a Ukrainian citizen, had applied for a spousal visa with the U.S. State Department over one year ago, however, the State Department never processed her request due to a backlog and the subsequent closing of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. After my office intervened, the State Department transferred the wife’s visa request to the U.S. Embassy in Moldova, to which the couple was able to safely evacuate via a five-hour bus trip. In Moldova, the wife received her visa, and I’m pleased to report the couple arrived safely back in the United States late Friday night after weeks of travel and uncertainty.”

Malliotakis’ office is also assisting a constituent with evacuating his wife from Ukraine through the U.S. Embassy in Poland, along with the parents of another constituent who have successfully fled Ukraine and are being processed at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Malliotakis has been critical of the State Department’s backlog and unresponsiveness in other parts of the world, which has resulted in the need for Members of Congress to personally get involved on behalf of constituents. In a recent House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Malliotakis slammed the Department and urged officials to get embassy employees back to work. To date, the State Department is operating at a reduced staff capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions.

RELATED

Politics
Congressman John Sarbanes on Standing with Ukraine

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes on March 22 released a statement on standing with Ukraine.

Politics
Greek, Cypriot Ambassadors to U.S. Outline State of Relations at AHI Briefing
Politics
Pittsburgh Mayor Honored with Ioannis Kapodistrias Award

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Traveling Art, an Inclusive Documentary

ATHENS - “Art is one type of effective medicine,” says author Vassilis Vassilikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings