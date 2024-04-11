Loux-Marlfekas – Products that Are Delicious, Healthy and Beloved

Wine & Spirits

Loux-Marlafekas, the renowned beverage company based in the city of Patras, has more than 70 years of history and tradition and its dominant characteristic throughout this course is the absolute respect for the consumer, mainly expressed through the strict selection criteria of the best and highest quality Greek raw materials, to always generate unique flavors, which are always adapted to the needs of each time.

It all began in 1950, when Panagiotis Marlafekas, founder of the business, established a small facility in a relatively restricted area of Pantokratoros Street, in the Historical Centre of Patras.

In the capital of Achaia, at that time, 11 business of similar size used to operate. The only way for a company to differentiate was to choose the best materials, and with passion, to produce unique recipes with the hope that they will be chosen by the consumers of Patras. The combination of the above two factors was implemented in practice and thus, Loux orangeades, lemonades, and carbonated drinks (‘gazoza’), became the favorite soft drinks of Patras’ people.

As time passed the Loux enterprise grew, however, the small unit on Pantokratoros Street could not cover the needs that had been generated by the market anymore. And the arrival of multinationals in Greece around 1967, created the need to relocate the business. The objective for the new unit was a greater production capacity and the implementation of advanced technologies as a response to the growing competition.

Panagiotis Marlafekas, enjoying the full support of his wife Ioanna, took the most critical decision in the history of the company. He chose to relocate at the famous region of Kefalovriso, which at that time had not even the minimum infrastructure for industrial activity – there was no electricity or telephone lines. However, its subsoil contained a real treasure, its excellent water. The criterion was still quality at any cost and the subsequent course of the company proved that had been a right choice.

Loux is the largest, 100% Greek owned, soft drinks and juices company in Greece, holding firmly the 2nd place in market share in the total soft drinks production even with well-known multinational companies in the sector. The company has three privately owned state-of-art units in Peloponnese. Since 2008 Loux has concluded special partnerships with a logistics center in Attica and since 2016 in Thessaloniki, aiming at covering the constantly increasing needs for reduction of transportation costs and delivery time of the products.

In November 2021, Loux acquired 42.34% of the shares of the Water Bottling Company DIRFYS SA, as a targeted investment in the bottled water industry.

Loux currently employs 120 staffers. The company invests steadily in installations and equipment, so that the soft drinks and juices of Loux are produced and distributed with the most sophisticated machines, with fully automated processes and with the most advanced international methods of quality control, hygiene, and packaging. Since 1999, the company has developed systems of quality management based on ISO 9001, which has already been upgraded to ISO 9001:2015 and FSSC: 22000 from 2017. For export purposes, Loux has also certified by Kosher. The international certifications on Food Safety and Hygiene by esteemed international organizations guarantee that Loux offers soft drinks of high quality and safety.

In Greece, Loux has more than 90,000 points of sale and an extensive network of 300 and more representatives that are equipped with all the necessary means of promotion.

Κeeping up with the growing demands of the market, the firm has implemented the last decade an upgrade investment plan, valued at more than €20 million, including the investments of €6 million in a new production line, followed by a 2 million euro investment in equipment for 2018-2019. During the next year it plans to launch new products, packaging, and flavors.

Today, Loux has a presence in in 23 countries and exports are more than 10% of sales volume, but the company’s goal is to increase this number.

The firm produces a wide variety of soft drinks in various flavors such as Orangeade, Lemonade, Sour Cherry, Loux Mix (a mixture of three citrus fruits: orange, lemon, mandarin), Soda, Traditional Gazoza (carbonated drink), Loux Cola, and Tonic, covering all needs of the market. The company owns eight trademarks: loux, loux mix, loux cola, loux extra 9, loux plus ‘n light, loux cola plus ‘n light, loux Tea and loux free. In 2022 the company launched the loux Tea series, as well as the loux free orange juice.

Over the years the company has received multiple awards at both national and international event. Loux is a founding member of ELLA-DIKA MAS, a community of manufacturing and processing Greek-owned enterprises.