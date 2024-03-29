x

March 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Events

Legislators Commemorate Greek Independence & 50th Anniversary of Cyprus Invasion

March 29, 2024
By The National Herald
Greek Independence Day in Albany
New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes, Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, Assemblyman John Lemondes, and Senator James Skoufis with dancers in traditional costume at the Greek Independence event in Albany. Photo: Senator Gianaris' office

ALBANY – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, Senator Andrew Gounardes, and Senator James Skoufis honored Greek Independence at the State Capitol on March 26, welcoming His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, who offered an invocation before the Senate. The legislators also passed a Resolution J2055 commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the illegal invasion and ongoing occupation of Cyprus.

“As the son of Greek immigrants, I am especially proud to represent the community known for the largest concentration of the Greek diaspora,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “It is also a time to remember that our brothers and sisters in Cyprus are yet to have the freedom they deserve after 50 years of illegal occupation.”

“As a fourth-generation Greek-American, I’m immensely proud to celebrate the 203rd anniversary of Greece’s independence in the halls of the New York State Capitol,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes. “This day is an opportunity to honor generations past in their struggle for freedom, to celebrate the vibrant Greek community here in New York that weathered hardship in search of a better life, and to open our hearts to all those whose yearning for freedom and independence mirror our own.”

Left to right: New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, Dr. Florentia Christodoulidou, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, PSEKA President Philip Christopher, and Senator Andrew Gounardes. Photo: Senator Gianaris’ office

“I am deeply proud of my Greek heritage and of the thousands of my fellow Greek-Americans who live and work in New York,” said State Senator James Skoufis. “Today allows us the opportunity to reflect on the many contributions of the Greek diaspora and to celebrate those individuals within our own districts who enrich their communities every day.”

The anniversary of Greek Independence was observed with the passage of a Resolution J2029 proclaiming March as Greek History Month in New York State.

The Senate resolution proclaiming March as Greek History Month celebrates the 203rd anniversary of Greek Independence. Greek Independence Day commemorates the date when Greece declared independence from the Ottoman Empire and began the Greek War of Independence in 1821.

Greek Independence Day was honored in Albany with, left to right: Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Maria Pappas, New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, Maria Botsios, NYS Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, Dr. Florentia Christodoulidou, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, PSEKA President Philip Christopher, Christina Tettonis, and NYS Senator Andrew Gounardes. Photo: Senator Gianaris’ office

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to be able to recognize our Greek-American contributions to our communities and Nation as well to democratic governments across the world,” said Assemblyman John Lemondes.

“It was my pleasure to welcome back His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to Albany today alongside many Greek and Cypriot friends for our Greek Heritage Celebration. Fifty years ago, the Turkish invasion of Cyprus displaced thousands of Cypriots from their homes. Many of them fled to New York City. This week, we commemorated the 50th year dark anniversary of this injustice. We also celebrate people from the Cypriot and Greek communities that have established themselves within our community. Maria Pappas is a shining example of such an individual. She has been incredibly influential to the Cypriot community in New York. She has also broken barriers both in the investment industry and in being elected the first woman President of the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Assemblyman Tannousis.

New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris and Dr. Florentia Christodoulidou who was presented with a Proclamation from the Senate in honor of her contributions to the community. Photo: Senator Gianaris’ office

RELATED

Politics
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng Meets with New Greek Ambassador Ekaterini Nassika

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S.

Culture
Alkinoos Ioannidis to Perform Solo Concert and Deliver Lecture at UCLA
General News
Greek Minister of the Interior Niki Kerameus at the Consulate General of Greece in NY

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Filipino Villager is Nailed to a Cross for the 35th Time on Good Friday to Pray for World Peace

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino villager has been nailed to a wooden cross for the 35th time to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a brutal Good Friday tradition he said he would devote to pray for peace in Ukraine, Gaza and the disputed South China Sea.

NEW YORK – Niki Kerameus, Minister of the Interior of Greece, undertook a visit to the United States that included participating in celebrations of Greek Independence day as well as presentations about the new postal voting system for the Hellenic Diaspora.

BOSTON – Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver has resigned and the Synod of the Phanar in Constantinople, with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presiding, has elected him Metropolitan of Lystra, an honorary position.

ATHENS – The energetic applause and standing ovations delivered by an appreciative audience after five-and-a-half hours of Richard Wagner’s ‘Die Walküre’ on March 24 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) said it all.

After realizing from the polling numbers that chasing Trump with lawsuits, indictments, and police, does him more good than harm and actually consolidates the support of voters, the Democrats put up their president, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.