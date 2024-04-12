Italian Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli Has Died at Age 83, His Company Says

Culture

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli talks with journalists prior to the start of the Roberto Cavalli men's Fall-Winter 2014 show, in Milan, Italy on Jan. 14, 2014. Italy’s world-famous fashion designer Roberto Cavalli – known for his flamboyant and glamorous style -- died on Friday, April 12, 2024 aged 83, his company announced in an Instagram post. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

ROME — Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for a flamboyant and glamorous style, has died at age 83, his company said Friday on Instagram.

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always,” Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, wrote in the social media post. “Your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me,” Puglisi added.

The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

The company named after Cavalli shared its condolences with his family. “His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration,” said Sergio Azzolari, CEO at the Roberto Cavalli fashion house.