Standing Ovations for Tenor Mario Frangoulis at AHI Gala Concert

International crossover tenor Mario Frangoulis and Theresa Carlomagno thrill the audience that packed the Warner Theater in Washington, DC on April 12.

Washington, DC – A special concert by Mario Frangoulis’ launched the Golden Jubilee Weekend celebrations for the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) at the famed Warner Theater in Washington, DC on April 12.

Frangoulis’ stellar performance captivated the audience from the first song with his riveting vocals, highlights from his ‘best of’ repertoire in five languages, giving an international flavor to a thrilling evening. From roles he had performed in musical theater in the London’s West End to his hit songs including Vincero, Perdero and Notte di Luce – and of course, presenting songs from the great Greek composers Mikis Theodorakis and Manos Hadjidakis, Frangoulis turned the start of AHI’s 50th anniversary into a beautiful and special evening.

Accompanying him on stage was the exceptional Warner Studio Orchestra which came to life under the baton of Maestro Stathis Soulis, the youngest conductor of the Greek National Opera. Frangoulis’ special guest soprano Theresa Carlomagno also delighted the audience in her duets with Frangoulis, and especially her rendition of Christine in ‘The Phantom of the Opera’. She also pleased with Hadjidakis’ touching ‘All Alone Am I’.

From the stage, Frangoulis spoke of the great importance of the work of the American Hellenic Institute and how crucial it is for the Greek-American community to support its Greek heritage and the Hellenic homelands of Greece and Cyprus.

Fans from various parts of the world and of course from the U.S. and Canada, flew in to Washington to enjoy Frangoulis’ concert, who was also honored by the presence of many distinguished guests, including the Greek Ambassador to the U.S. Katerina Nassika and the COO of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Constantine Katsarakis

The historic Warner Theater, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, was the perfect setting as Frangoulis took the audience on an emotional journey through his unique interpretations, leaving the audience mesmerized and emotional.

Frangoulis was honored on stage by the President and CEO of AHI, Nicholas Larigakis and AHI Chairman James Lagos, leading to another standing ovation. The renowned international tenor plans to return to the U.S. for concerts in the fall of 2024.

The concert was produced by 10 Emmy Award winner George Veras.