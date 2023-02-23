Israeli, US Troops Drill With Greek Forces in Live-Fire Exercises

Israeli Troops Drill With Greek Forces in Live-Fire Exercises. (Photo by Hellenic National Defence General Staff/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Seeking foreign alliances against Turkish provocations, Greece conducted live-fire military exercises that saw Greek soldiers side-by-side with their counterparts from Israel and the United States.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that during the several-day exercise, troops of the IDF Oz Brigade — known as the commando brigade — and the Nahal Brigade’s reconnaissance battalion, took part, said the Times of Israel.
The IDF had admitted that one of its soldiers accidentally shot and killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering a protest, but US President Joe Biden declined to take any action.
The IDF said the drill focused on urban warfare, logistics amid combat, nighttime warfare, engineering operations, artillery and border defense.
“This is a significant milestone in the relationship between the armies in order to improve the ability to deal with regional threats,” the IDF said, the paper reported. It wasn’t said where the drills took place.
Greek and the US had renewed a military cooperation deal that is aimed at increasing an American military presence and adding to bases around the country and has deployed drones at a Greek air base.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In