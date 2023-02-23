x

February 23, 2023

Israeli, US Troops Drill With Greek Forces in Live-Fire Exercises

February 23, 2023
By The National Herald
ΣΤΡΑΤΙΩΤΙΚΕΣ ΣΥΝΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΥΣΕΙΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ - ΙΣΡΑΗΛ(ΓΕΕΘΑ/EUROKINISSI)
Israeli Troops Drill With Greek Forces in Live-Fire Exercises. (Photo by Hellenic National Defence General Staff/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Seeking foreign alliances against Turkish provocations, Greece conducted live-fire military exercises that saw Greek soldiers side-by-side with their counterparts from Israel and the United States.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that during the several-day exercise, troops of the IDF Oz Brigade — known as the commando brigade — and the Nahal Brigade’s reconnaissance battalion, took part, said the Times of Israel.

The IDF had admitted that one of its soldiers accidentally shot and killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering a protest, but US President Joe Biden declined to take any action.

The IDF said the drill focused on urban warfare, logistics amid combat, nighttime warfare, engineering operations, artillery and border defense.

“This is a significant milestone in the relationship between the armies in order to improve the ability to deal with regional threats,” the IDF said, the paper reported. It wasn’t said where the drills took place.

Greek and the US had renewed a military cooperation deal that is aimed at increasing an American military presence and adding to bases around the country and has deployed drones at a Greek air base.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

