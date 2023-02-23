Israeli, US Troops Drill With Greek Forces in Live-Fire Exercises

Society

ATHENS – Seeking foreign alliances against Turkish provocations, Greece conducted live-fire military exercises that saw Greek soldiers side-by-side with their counterparts from Israel and the United States.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that during the several-day exercise, troops of the IDF Oz Brigade — known as the commando brigade — and the Nahal Brigade’s reconnaissance battalion, took part, said the Times of Israel.

The IDF said the drill focused on urban warfare, logistics amid combat, nighttime warfare, engineering operations, artillery and border defense.

“This is a significant milestone in the relationship between the armies in order to improve the ability to deal with regional threats,” the IDF said, the paper reported. It wasn’t said where the drills took place.

Greek and the US had renewed a military cooperation deal that is aimed at increasing an American military presence and adding to bases around the country and has deployed drones at a Greek air base.