x

March 13, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Economy

Israel Eyes Buying Cypriot Port to Stage Relief, Reconstruction of Gaza

March 13, 2024
By The National Herald
Cyprus Israel Palestinians
FILE - The ship, left, belonging to the Open Arms aid group with aid on a platform ferry some 200 tonnes of rice and flour directly to Gaza, departs from the port from southern city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. An aid ship loaded with some 200 tons of food set sail Tuesday from Cyprus to Gaza, the international charity behind the effort said. The shipment is a test for the opening of a sea corridor to supply aid to the territory, where starvation is spreading five months into the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – With Cyprus being the jumping-off point to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinians caught in Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip in the hunt for Hamas terrorists, Israel’s Transport Ministry is sending a delegation to the island to look at buying a port complex.

That would be used to support Israel’s national security and  provide a controlled location for staging relief and future reconstruction supplies for Gaza, said Maritime Executive, with Israel earlier saying it could occupy the strip indefinitely.

https://maritime-executive.com/article/report-israel-may-buy-terminal-in-cyprus-to-support-aid-corridor

The United States, which is air-dropping food and supplies into Gaza, said it would build a port along Gaza’s seaside but that it could take two months, and reports Israeli soldiers were firing on Palestinians trying to reach aid that did get into the strip.

Gaza faces a humanitarian crisis over truck deliveries shut down over its borders, controlled by Israel, with international calls for a ceasefire so far being ignored after Israeli attacks and air strikes killed almost 32,000 people.

Israel’s Transport Ministry dispatched Israel Ports Company Uzi Yitzhaki to buy a terminal in Cyprus to facilitate the inspection and approval of cargoes for the aid corridor, according to YNet. The estimated cost for the terminal is about $140 million.

The Cyprus site would be a backup in the event of renewed hostilities with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia that controls much of Lebanon, no report whether Cyprus’ government would allow it or be worried about retaliation.

If tensions with Hezbollah began to threaten the security of the seaport at Haifa – the primary container-freight gateway for Israel – a port in Cyprus could provide a temporary transshipment point to reroute cargo to Eilat or Ashdod, according to YNet.

RELATED

VIDEO
Aid Ship Sets Sail from Cyprus to Gaza Where Hundreds of Thousands Face Starvation 5 Months into War

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An aid ship loaded with some 200 tons of food set sail for Gaza on Tuesday in a pilot program for the opening of a sea corridor to the territory, where the five-month-old Israel-Hamas war has driven hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.

Politics
UN Envoy Giandomenico Picco, Former Chief Officer in Cyprus and the Man Who Helped End the Iran-Iraq War, Has Died
Politics
Ship Holding Humanitarian Aid for Starving Palestinians Stuck on Cyprus

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

In Yearly Pennsylvania Tradition, Amish Communities Hold Spring Auctions to Support Fire Departments (Vid & Pics)

GORDONVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A couple hundred used buggies — horses not included — were lined up and ready for the auctioneer's gavel last weekend when day began at the Gordonville mud sale, a local Amish tradition dating to the 1960s.

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia 2020 election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former President Donald Trump and others, but many counts in the sweeping racketeering indictment remain intact.

Welcome to THI/TNH Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.