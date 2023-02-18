Greek to Greek: Mavrakis’ Berries Pancakes Replaces Theo & Stacy’s Diner

General News

Theo & Stacy’s was a beloved Greek restaurant in Kalamazoo, Michigan but time marches on and after it closed came the news that taking over would be another Greek effort – Chris Mavrakis’ Berries Famous Pancake House and More!

Now he’s doing it at another former site of the diner, and it will be the location of the original Theo & Stacy’s, which isn’t closed yet – but get ready for berries.

Skartsiaris and her daughter Betty Peristeridis announced on Jan. 8 that the restaurant would be closing after 50 years and that they would lease out the space to a local restaurateur, which turned out to be fellow Greek, Mavrakis.

“It’s been bittersweet,” Peristeridis told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette when they said they would be closing the doors to Theo & Stacy’s. “Deep down, you know it’s the right decision as a family. She is retiring on her terms and that’s the best way to retire.”

Peristeridis said, “this is somebody who is a good steward to his staff, and he’s keeping all of our staff, who want to stay on, which is a huge deal for us.”