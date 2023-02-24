x

February 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

Greek Spyware Maker Threatens EU Parliament Investigating Panel

February 24, 2023
By The National Herald
ΚΑΤΑΘΕΣΗ ΜΗΝΥΤΗΡΙΑΣ ΑΝΑΦΟΡΑΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΙΣΑΓΓΕΛΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΕΙΟΥ ΠΑΓΟΥ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΑΛΛΑΓΗΣ Ν. ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗ(EUROKINISSI)
FILE - PASOK leader Androulakis reports attempt to tap his mobile phone. (Photo by EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A company based in Athens that had been licensed to sell Predator spyware sent a “warning letter” to a European Parliament committee investigating the use of the software in the bloc, challenging its authority.

A lawyer for the firm sent it to the head of the so-called PEGA committee that was set up to look into the use of Pegasus spyware and has expanded its scope, including a visit to Greece where it was brushed off by the New Democracy government.’

The letter, said EURACTIV, questioned the legality of the committee’s looking into Predator that infected the phone of an investigative journalist and was sent to the phone of a Greek Member of the European Parliament, Nikos Androulakis, leader of Greece’s PASOK-KINAL center left party.

Androulakis didn’t open an attachment that would have allowed the spyware to open his phone, and discovered the attack after sending it to an analytical lab at the Parliament, which revealed it.

His phone was also bugged by Greece’s spy service, the National Intelligence Service EYP but Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he didn’t know nor would have allowed it and denied his government is using Predator.

aim to shed light on the company’s activities.

The letter was sent sent to a Dutch MEP heading the panel, Jeroen Lenaers who told the news site that he found it “threatening,” and was angry about the attempt to shut down its investigation.

https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/news/greek-watergate-meps-fume-after-receiving-provocative-legal-notice/

“The purpose of this notice is to inform you that recently, I have been asked by Intellexa S.A. to examine certain aspects of the legality and merits of the actions taken by the PEGA Committee about the Company,” the letter reads.

“The Company is in the process of assessing the proper course of action to address its contentions against the above actions and publication of the PEGA Committee (…) In this respect, I advise that within 21 days, my client will revert with its official position and/or contentions,” the letter added.

The EU has also seen a proliferation in Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP) legal cases brought by governments and rich and powerful interests aimed largely at journalists and media outlets to bury them with legal costs as a way of silencing their reporting.

In its recent report about the scandal, the PEGA committee had concluded that Greece-based Intellexa companies exported their products to Bangladesh, Sudan, Madagascar and at least one Arab country.

“It is unknown if export licenses were granted to export spyware to all of these countries (…) but the Greek government has admitted to granting export licenses to Intellexa to sell Predator spyware to oppressive governments,” the report said.

A Greek MEP from the major opposition SYRIZA, former journalist Stelios Kouloglou, noted that that Intellexa, which previously refused to meet with the PEGA committee, took such an ominous step with elections coming in Greece.

He also said that Intellexa “is trying to stop the criticism that is expressed at the highest level and to influence the content and the voting of the Reports that they expect to be a catapult for the political responsibilities and the institutional diversion of the Greek government.”

“Intellexa, which was protected by the government in every way, completely confirms the view that it returns support and serves the government’s election planning and the cover-up of the wiretapping scandal,” he also added.

RELATED

Politics
Turkey Says Greek Defense Chief Undermining Quake Diplomacy

ANKARA - A break in tensions between the countries after a deadly earthquake in Turkey that saw Greece respond with humanitarian aid is being upset by Greece's Defense Minister  Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Turkey's pro-government newspaper said.

Politics
PM Mitsotakis Visits Larissa Airbase
Society
More People Hospitalized with Covid-19, Flu during Week of Feb. 13-19

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.