x

April 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

Greek Deputy FM Katsaniotis Bringing Holy Light from Jerusalem to Greece

April 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Orthodox Easter
Orthodox faithful attend a ceremony where Archimandrite Rafael delivers the Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem, at the church of Agioi Anargyroi, in Athens, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Greeks and other Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on Sunday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – A delegation to carry the Holy Fire, or Holy Light, from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to Greece, an annual tradition ahead of the midnight Resurrection service on Holy Saturday, is on its way to Greece.

The mission is led by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Andreas Katsaniotis, who received the light from Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilus III. In a tweet, Katsaniotis said “it was an honor to represent the Greek government” in Jerusalem and receive the Holy Fire from the patriarch. “I want to bring it to our homeland along with the message of the Resurrection message,” he said, adding his best wishes for all Greeks here and abroad.

Originally expected to arrive at 18:00, the return flight is delayed. Once it arrives, the Holy Light will then be transported in other Aegean and Olympic Air planes to another seven destinations within Greece (Thessaloniki, Alexandroupolis, Chania, Larissa, Ioannina, Corfu, Kefallonia), on both scheduled and specially chartered flights for this purpose.

RELATED

Politics
Russia’s Spokeswoman Says Greece’s Support for Ukraine Frays Ties

MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who critics said spreads misinformation, propaganda and lies for President Vladimir Putin, warned that Greece's support for Ukraine over Russian invaders will hurt relations.

Society
Chronia Polla from Greece: Hope is in the Air, Springs Eternal Again
Politics
Greek President Issues Message on 107th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Andreas Dracopoulos Honored by Union Settlement, a Pillar of East Harlem

NEW YORK - Union Settlement is a true institution in New York’s East Harlem community, empowering its neighbors as they work hard to build better lives and brighter futures for themselves and their families.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings