Greek-Americans Alexander Patsos and David Koulakov Cast in New Commercial

NASHVILLE, TN – Greek-American actors Alexander Patsos and David Koulakov were cast in a new commercial for La Brea Bakery. Patsos shared the news with The National Herald, noting that “I recently did a commercial with another Greek actor in Nashville for La Brea Bakery. We are at the very end of the spot. I’m cooking, and he’s eating.”
“This shoot and working with fellow Greek-American actor David Koulakov was undoubtedly one of the best on-set experiences since my return to acting work at the start of 2023,” Patsos said. “The production company, creative agency, director, and crew were top-notch. It’s amusing that Greek actors got cast to cook and eat food. Love it!”
When asked where in Greece his family is originally from, David Koulakov said: “My family is originally from Samos, and due to marriage, we have relatives who used to live in Levidi but now reside in Athens. My father grew up in Chicago and attended Greek School at St. Demetrios.”
Of Greek and Italian descent, Patsos told TNH in a previous interview that his father, Dimitri, is from Kalamata, Greece, and his Italian-American mother, Cheryl, has roots in Rome and Calabria.
WEST NYACK, NY – Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455, of West Nyack, NY on March 17, the day before the actual Kathara Deftera celebration, welcomed the beginning of Great Lent (Sarakosti) in the traditional way as it is celebrated in Greece.
LONDON (AP) — Support poured in from around the world Saturday for Kate, the Princess of Wales, after she revealed in a candid video message that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer following major abdominal surgery.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In