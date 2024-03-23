x

March 23, 2024

Culture

Greek-Americans Alexander Patsos and David Koulakov Cast in New Commercial

March 23, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
Alexander Patsos_Headshot_2024
Alexander Patsos. Photo: TULL FOTO

NASHVILLE, TN – Greek-American actors Alexander Patsos and David Koulakov were cast in a new commercial for La Brea Bakery. Patsos shared the news with The National Herald, noting that “I recently did a commercial with another Greek actor in Nashville for La Brea Bakery. We are at the very end of the spot. I’m cooking, and he’s eating.”

“This shoot and working with fellow Greek-American actor David Koulakov was undoubtedly one of the best on-set experiences since my return to acting work at the start of 2023,” Patsos said. “The production company, creative agency, director, and crew were top-notch. It’s amusing that Greek actors got cast to cook and eat food. Love it!”

When asked where in Greece his family is originally from, David Koulakov said: “My family is originally from Samos, and due to marriage, we have relatives who used to live in Levidi but now reside in Athens. My father grew up in Chicago and attended Greek School at St. Demetrios.”

David Koulakov. Photo by Scott Teitler

Of Greek and Italian descent, Patsos told TNH in a previous interview that his father, Dimitri, is from Kalamata, Greece, and his Italian-American mother, Cheryl, has roots in Rome and Calabria.

The La Brea Bakery commercial is available on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/szTV5.

