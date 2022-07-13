x

July 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 83ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Economy

Greece’s Energy Crisis Fallback Plan: Burn Coal, Baby, Coal!

July 13, 2022
By The National Herald
Public Power Corporation's (PPC) Unit 5 in Ptolemaida. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Kalliaras)
Public Power Corporation's (PPC) Unit 5 in Ptolemaida. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Kalliaras)

ATHENS – Soaring energy prices bringing state subsidies and uncertainty about Russian supplies means Greece’s mix of alternatives will include going back to firing up coal plants despite a pledge to end lignite use by 2023.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had blamed climate change in which burning coal plays a part on disastrous wildfires that swept the country in the summer of 2021 during a blistering heat wave.

But now Greece – which hasn’t yet fully capitalized on solar or wind power despite an abundance of sun and sea breezes – will maximize coal despite complaints from environmental groups.

Coal plants are used to generate electricity, whose prices have nearly doubled, and while European Union sanctions exempted Russian oil and gas, there is worry that Russian supplies will start to dry up this winter.

Greece’s state-run Public Power Corporation PPC has already frozen its scheme to stop using coal, said Kathimerini, with Greece also turning to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG,) and getting gas from Azerbaijan through a pipeline from Bulgaria – and nuclear energy from Bulgarian plants.

But coal, a 19th Century energy producer still being used in the 21st Century, will be a major driving force to keep the lights on and the power going in Greece, with no timetable for its stop.

Mitsotakis in April gave the order to increase mine production of coal by 50 percent and Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas gave instructions to Public Power Corporation to increase lignite’s share in the electricity generation mix to 17-20 percent from 5 percent in 2021.

Within the first 12 days of July, lignite reached a 16.3 percent and natural gas is at 48.6 percent, said the report, noting that the rest of Europe is reacting the same way after also failing to turn to sustainable alternatives.

The newspaper said that Greece will increase coal production by 400 percent and operate PPC’s seven lignite plans every day, after two years of the agency divesting them and now returning to their use.

“If I start digging today I will have an immediate result after six or seven months. You can’t just press a button and get the lignite out. Money is also needed in order to hire equipment and workers,” a PPC official not named told the paper.

The ministry and PPC management are in talks for the return to coal. “The order to increase the ratio of lignite to 17-20 percent of the mixture has been given. How it will be implemented technically is a matter for PPC,” said Skrekas.

RELATED

Society
Lignadis to Serve 12-Year Prison Sentence

ATHENS - A Mixed Jury Court on Wednesday sentenced former actor and director Dimitris Lignadis to serve 12 years in prison for two counts of raping 17-year-old boys in 2015.

Politics
Mitsotakis Address Greek Parliament on New Education Bill
Society
Lignadis Found Guilty for Rape of Two Minors

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Adoptees to Meet in Historic First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion

FRANKLIN, TN – History will be in the making as Greek-born adoptees converge upon Nashville, TN for the First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion, August 4-6.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings