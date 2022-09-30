x

September 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Greece

Greece Draws Fire for World Cup Bid with Saudi Arabia, Egypt

September 30, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- A man walks next to the FIFA logo at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Wednesday morning, May 27, 2015. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)

ΑΤΗENS – After making business deals with Saudi Arabia, Greece plans to also make a joint bid for the 2030 soccer World Cup – with Egypt – but is being criticized for dealing with a country the CIA said ordered the slaughtering of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a feature on the backlash, POLITICO noted that Greece is further cozying up to Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince  Mohammed bin Salman, who the US said ordered the killing of the Washington Post journalist and has been rewarded for it since with countries lining up to do business with him.

Human rights groups said Saudi Arabia and Egypt have discriminated against women, brutalized workers and tortured and murdered critics, with Egypt jailing journalists as well.

Saudi Arabia has also been accused of “sportswashing,” pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into creating a new professional golf circuit and buying up sponsoring rights to major events including boxing, car racing and soccer.

Now it wants the FIFA World Cup, the soccer ruling body constantly fending off corruption scandals and allegations that countries bribe their way into being selected as hosts, including Qatar this year.

As part of a joint bid for the 48-team tournament, Greece would be scrutinized for its human rights record, particularly related to the treatment of migrants, as well as being “associated with whatever human rights abuses Saudi Arabia and Egypt commit in the course of hosting the World Cup,” Minky Worden, Director of Global Initiatives at Human Rights Watch told the news site.

Ronan Evain, Executive Director of Football Supporters Europe said: “There’s no way FIFA can protect fans’ rights in a country like Saudi Arabia,” he said. “They are too co-dependent because they need their money.”

Since coming to power in 2019, Greece’s conservative New Democracy government has moved to get closer ties with the Saudis and other Gulf countries in response to Turkey trying to become a regional player, the report added.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has visited Saudi Arabia several times, Greece has delivered military equipment and soldiers and in July, Athens became the first EU capital visited by bin Salman since Khashoggi’s murder.

Bin Salman, signed a number of deals in Athens, including for undersea data cables and an agreement on renewable energy, while pledging to make Greece an energy hub for the distribution of “green hydrogen,” the site also noted.

 

RELATED

Greece
Greece’s Sakkari Reaches Semifinals at Parma Ladies Open

PARMA, Italy — Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past 97th-ranked Maryna Zanevska 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday at the Parma Ladies Open to reach her first semifinal since the grass-court season.

Greece
Santorini Experience 2022: Culture and Sports Tourism with More Global Stars
Greece
Sakkari through to Parma Open Quarterfinals, Stephens Loses

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

After Amazon, Google’s First Cloud Region Coming to Greece

ATHENS - Despite having a costly Internet that’s the slowest in the European Union, Greece is continuing to attract high-tech giants, with Alphabet’s Google planning to create its first cloud region in the country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings