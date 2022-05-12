x

May 12, 2022

Greece: 4,782 Coronavirus Cases on Thursday, 18 Deaths; 180 on Ventilators

May 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece Vaccination
A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 4,782 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,380,594 (daily change: +0.1 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 486 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 127,880 (3.6 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 18 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 29,491. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 180 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 92.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 95 (52.78 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 85 (47.22 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,645 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 123 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +7.89 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 120.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

