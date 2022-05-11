Greece: 37 Athenian Galleries Participating in Gallery Walk

Arts

ATHENS – Thirty-seven Athenian art galleries will be open to the public until evening for the annual Gallery Walk on Thursday and Friday, May 12-13.

Organized by the Athens Culture Net of the Municipality of Athens and the Hellenic Art Galleries Association, the event will keep the galleries open as late as 8:00 pm on those days. Exhibits include a wide range of Greek and international art, from painting and ceramics to video art, performances, and installations.

Some galleries will be inaugurating new shows on those days, while in others artists will be present for a chat with visitors.

Athens’ Culture, Sports, and Youth Organization (OPANDA) will also participate, with exhibitions at five public buildings: the city’s Municipality Gallery, the Municipality Arts Center, the ‘Melina’ Cultural Center, and the foyer of the Olympia Theater.