Blockbuster ‘Odysseus’ Coming to Greece from Plovdiv Drama Theater, May 30 & 31

April 16, 2024
By The National Herald
Odysseus bal 20190227-ABT09733
The Municipal Theater of Piraeus hosts the Plovdiv Drama Theater presentation of the award-winning and widely traveled blockbuster ‘Odysseus’ on May 30 and 31. Photo: Alexander Bogdan Thompson

ATHENS – The Municipal Theater of Piraeus is carrying out a historic revival. For the first time in the history of the two countries, Bulgaria’s most important and historic theater institution, the Plovdiv Drama Theater presents in Greece the award-winning and widely traveled blockbuster ‘Odysseus’ which recently opened the leading international MITEM festival of the National Theater of Budapest. Forty actors on stage come to Greece to embody the Homeric epic in an audiovisual spectacle, written in an original adaptation for the theater by the leading living Bulgarian playwright Alexander Sekulov, directed by Diana Dobreva, winner of the Avignon Festival. The two great creators of the show are traveling from Bulgaria, along with 80 other performers and artists. The mission is completed by the Artistic Director of the Plovdiv Drama Theater Suzanna Vasilevska, Plovdiv Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov, Deputy Mayor of Culture Plamen Panov, and the Bulgarian State Television.

Only for two performances will be held on May 30 and 31, 9 PM, on the Main Stage of the Municipal Theater of Piraeus.

Tickets are available online: https://www.more.com/theater/odysseus-plovdiv-drama-theater-1.

The play ‘Odysseus’ is a story about man’s journey towards himself, against himself, beyond himself.

For that youth who went to Troy his name encrusted in gold. For the adult who returns to his home island, to finally learn firsthand the wrath of the gods and what it’s like to travel against time.

But Ithaca is not the last port of call for one destined to become a hero.

A prophecy prompts him on yet another journey. A journey beyond set boundaries. A journey to that silent shore, where Penelope stands and gazes, intent on offering love the only thing it deserves: eternity.

The show utilizes poems by Cavafy, Seferis, and Metodiev.

The video trailer is available on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/lEINU.

