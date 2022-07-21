Great Recipes Begin with Unlikely Pairings: Nick Lachey and Grill Mates Join Forces

Food

Who could have predicted that 98 degrees would be perfect grilling weather?

Nick Lachey is everywhere. The former boyband member currently cohosts two famous dating shots on Netflix: Love is Blind and The Ultimatum. He shares hosting duty with his wife, Vanessa Lachey. He is also one of the recent winners of the bizarre and entertaining series The Masked Singer. Now the multitalented performer is coming for your recipe book.

The former member of 98 Degrees has partnered with prominent seasoning brand McCormick to catapult the company – founded in 1889 – into the future.

Lachey Dishes on the Art of PreBQ

A good barbecue doesn’t happen in an instant. It takes a lot of time, preparation, and dedication to detail. This process of preparing for the big cookout is aptly titled PreBQ.

“I’ve always been a fan of grilling,” says Lachey, who has been a heartthrob since the Millennium. “What’s really special is the time behind the scenes when it’s just classic rock, a cold beer, close family and friends about to enjoy the afternoon and awesome food,” he says.

While this new partnership may seem strange to those who know Lachey for his music or dating show hosting gigs, this brand deal could be a big deal for all involved. “I’m excited to celebrate summer with Grill Mates. They understand PreBQ – the journey, the anticipation of a great meal, and the tradition of prepping to cook over flame for maximum flavor.” Says Lachey.

Introducing the Hawaiian Burger With Grilled Pineapple

While people may debate pineapple on pizza until the end of time, Lachey is coming out of the gate strong with his first recipe for McCormick: a Hawaiian burger with grilled pineapple.

Lachey’s recipe uses pork burgers paired with chopped red bell pepper, green onion, pineapple rings, and sweet Hawaiian-style burger buns. To spice up the recipe, Lachey relies on McCormick’s own Grill Mates Sweet and Smoky Rub.

Will this be the first in a long line of partnerships with the seasoning brand? Or will Lachey venture into uncharted territory with a cookbook or cooking show? Although he tweeted a video preparing the Hawaiian burger, fans will just have to wait in anticipation to see if the cooking world is about to get a lot hotter.

A Modern Approach to Spices

“The most important parts of grilling are what guests rarely see; prepping the dry rub and seasoning everything just right, inviting friends to help setup and streaming your favorite playlist. Grill prep is built around trust, traditions, and love of food,” says Alia Kemet, McCormick’s Senior Vice President of Global Creative and Digital Transformation.

To accompany Lachey’s new recipe, McCormick is giving away gift bags filled with grilling accessories, including an apron, tools, cutting board, meat thermometer, and Grill Mates products. McCormick offers dozens of seasoning blends and dry rubs in flavors like Brown Sugar Bourbon, Chipotle and Roasted Garlic, and Brazilian Steakhouse.

Kemet has helped McCormick enter the modern age with a new app and a partnership opportunity with influencers. The winning influencers will get to offer their PreBQ tips and recipes. Users who download the app can vote for their favorites.

“With all sorts of grilling tips, tricks, and helpful hints from our seasoned pros and Nick Lachey alike, we want grillers sharing their PreBQ rituals, savoring the entire process from prep to plate,” she says.

Always Be Innovating

McCormick’s recent celebrity partnership is not the first time the long-standing brand has taken steps to stay current. In 2019, McCormick released a line of spices in partnership with BuzzFeed. These spices were called Tasty Seasonings Blend and came in five flavors: Fiery, Zesty, Savory, Jazzy, and Hearty, in an attempt to capture some of the outlet’s youthful markets.

In addition to marketing to younger people, McCormick also worked with IBM to use AI technology to help predict future spice trends. “McCormick’s use of artificial intelligence highlights our commitment to insight-driven innovation and the application of the most forward-looking technologies to continually enhance our products and bring new flavors to market,” says Lawrence Kurzius, the Chairman, President, and CEO of McCormick.

Founded by Willoughby M. McCormick, the company began by humbly selling root beer, flavoring extracts, and fruit syrups. Today they have expanded. Beyond their seasonings, they also own such brands as Frank’s Red Hot, Cholula, French’s, and Old Bay. As of June 2022, the company’s net worth has surpassed $22 billion, partly thanks to its commitment to evolving with the times.

Lachey’s PreBQ video has already been viewed more than 16,000 times on Instagram and 11,000 on Twitter. We might not have seen the last of these tasty partnerships between the former 98 Degrees member and the legacy spice brand.