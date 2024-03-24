Going On in Greek-American Community

x

Greek American Folklore Society DSC_0615
The Greek American Folklore Society held its 41st Annual Dance on March 16. Photo: Courtesy of the Greek American Folklore Society

THRU MARCH 24

ASTORIA – The Theatrical Group Thiasos presents the Greek comedy ‘O Ahortagos’ by Dimitris Psathas at the Hellenic Cultural Center’s Thespis Theater, 27-09 Crescent Street at Newtown Avenue in Astoria, through March 24. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 4 PM. The cast features Thodoris Vanis, Anastasia Kyprianou, Nikos Karas, Natasha Protopsalti, Alexandros Colombos, Martha Argyriou, Ioannis Koutalis, Katerina Theofani, and Athanasia Lekka. Tickets are $30, available online: https://thiasos.us or for reservations, please call 718-614-3235. Group tickets: Minimum 10 up to 20 are $25 each, groups of more than 21, tickets are $20 each.

THRU APRIL 7

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts the second iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring artist Alex Eagleton’s work ‘Day N Night’ on view through April 7, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. The project is presented with major support from the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce. More information is available by phone: 212-988-5500.

THRU APRIL 11

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York holds its weekly meetings at the Stathakion Cultural Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria, Thursdays at 7:30 PM, to prepare for this year’s Greek Independence Parade on 5th Avenue, which will take place on Sunday, April 14. The final meeting before the parade takes place on Thursday, April 11. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500.

MARCH 22- APRIL 12

NEW YORK – Rev. Fr. Sotirios Michalatos and the Parish Council of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church present the Lenten Lectures, Fridays beginning March 22 through April 12, 6:30 PM, following the Salutations to the Theotokos. On March 22, the V. Rev. Fr. Alexander Rentel, PhD, Chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America discusses ‘How to Not Fast Like a Pharisee’. On March 29, Dr. Danielle Xanthos, PsyD, MDiv, psychologist at Northport, VA Medical Center discusses ‘Betrayal and Restoration: Exploring Human Nature through Genesis’. On April 5, Ms. Rachel Contos, MA PhD candidate in Theological and Social Ethics at Fordham University, will lecture on ‘Attending to Our Attention’. The final Lenten Lecture this year takes place April 12 with Gregory Gournades, MDiv Administrative Assistant, Office of the Chancellor, discussing ‘I Pray at Home. Why Do I Have to Go to Church?’ A light Lenten Meal will be offered before each lecture in the community’s Demas Hall, 302 West 91st Street in Manhattan. More information is available by phone: 212-724-2070 and online: https://www.annunciation-nyc.org.

MARCH 23

SAN MATEO, CA – Tony Kutulas + G-Stav present a Greek Independence celebration, Bouzoukia Greek Night in San Mateo on Saturday, March 23, 10 PM-2 AM. Live music and DJ featuring Paul Psarras on vocals/guitar, George Psarras on keyboard; Anthony Catchatoorian on bouzouki; George Rangaves on drums; and + DJ G-Stav, at PAR3 at Poplar Creek, 1700 Coyote Point Drive in San Mateo. Table reservations available: 650-522-7525. Table reservations are on a first come first served basis. The Bar Area has a tented outdoor patio lounge. Entrance: $20 cover charge. No reservation required for entry.

MARCH 24

ONLINE – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presents the Hypatia of Alexandria ‘Martyr for Philosophy’ webinar panel discussion on Sunday, March 24, 2 PM EST/9 PM Athens EEST. The panel discussion will be introduced and moderated by EMCA President Lou Katsos and Executive Vice President Marina A. Belessis Casoria. The distinguished panel, currently in formation, includes author Prof. Edward Watts of the University of California; author Prof. Emeritus Bruce MacLennan of the University of Tennessee; and science journalist/social media manager at Chelonia Applied Science, Gabriella Bernardi. The event, part of EMBCA’s March series honoring Women’s History Month, will be held on the anniversary of Hypatia’s brutal murder which took place in March 415 AD. The event will be available for viewing on EMBCA’s YouTube page: https://shorturl.at/afyG2.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – United Hellenic Societies of California announced the Greek Independence celebration at Union Square in San Francisco takes place on Sunday, March 24, 12 noon-5 PM, with flag-raising ceremony at 2 PM. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/euCSY 0.

APRIL 3

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Public Humanities Initiative (SNFPHI) at Columbia University presents ‘Music of the Oppressed: Tradition, Un-Tradition, and the Unschooling of Music’ with Helga Davis (vocalist and performance artist) and Alkinoos Ioannidis (composer and musician) in conversation, moderated by Stathis Gourgouris (English and Comp Lit, ICLS, Classics) on Wednesday, April 3, 6:15-8 PM, at the Columbia’s Casa Hispanica, 612 West 116th Street in Manhattan. This event is organized by the Justice-in-Education Initiative and co-sponsored by SNFPHI, African American and African Diaspora Studies, the Society of Fellows and Heyman Center for the Humanities, the Department of Classics, the Department of Latin American and Iberian Cultures, the Department of Music, and the Tamer Center for Social Enterprise.

APRIL 6-27

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center, 2680 30th Street #2BA in Astoria, presents a Mixed Media Art Workshop with Eugenia Pigassiou, on Saturdays, April 6,13,20, and 27, at 2-3:30 PM. Geared towards ages 7 and up. Materials included but you are welcome to bring your own. Cost: $40. For more information visit: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org or call: 718-726-7329.

APRIL 9

NEW YORK – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presents the ‘2nd Hellenic Rembetika and Turkish Music Concert’ in association with the Turkish-American Chamber of Commerce & Industry (TACCI) on Tuesday, April 9, 7 PM, at St. Peter’s Church at Citicorp, 619 Lexington Avenue at 54th Street in Midtown Manhattan. The event features the Hellenic Rembetika Ensemble with Musical and Artistic Director Julie Ziavras on vocals and guitar, Dimitris Christopoulos on accordion, Kostas Psarros on bouzouki and vocals, Mavrodis Kontanis on violin, oud, and vocals, Nick Mandoukos on guitar and bass, and Steve Vavagiakis on percussion, along with the Turkish ensemble Strings of the East. Doors open at 6 PM, show time 7 PM. RSVP online: https://shorturl.at/grIW6.

APRIL 12

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) will mark its Golden Jubilee with a concert by the internationally acclaimed classical crossover tenor Mario Frangoulis at the historic Warner Theatre in Washington, DC, Friday, April 12, 8 PM. Tickets for this enchanting evening filled with extraordinary music are available on Ticketmaster: https://shorturl.at/sESZ4.

APRIL 13

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute will celebrate its Golden Jubilee with the 50th Anniversary Hellenic Heritage Achievement and National Public Service Awards Dinner on Saturday, April 13, 6 PM, at The Capital Hilton in Washington, DC. This prestigious black-tie event will honor outstanding individuals for their exceptional contributions, including Angelo K. Tsakopoulos, Founder, CEO, and Co-Chairman of AKT Development Corporation, and Caterina Papoulias-Sakellaris, a distinguished retired business executive and philanthropist. The Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Fox News Channel Chief Washington Correspondent Mike Emanuel. Tickets are available online: https://shorturl.at/qvxzI. For more information, visit: https://americanhellenicinstitute.org/.

