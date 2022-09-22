x

September 22, 2022

Fire Breaks Out in Livadi Area, Cephalonia

September 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, FILE)
FILE - Greece Wildfires. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, FILE)

CEPHALONIA – A fire broke out on Thursday in the area Livadi on the island of Cephalonia.

A force of 40 fire fighters and 12 fire engines, along with two teams of fire fighters on foot, was sent to put out the wildfire, assisted by five fire fighting aircraft and a helicopter.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

