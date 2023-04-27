x

April 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

General News

Fallout from Changes at St. Demetrios of Astoria, Financial Mismanagement

April 27, 2023
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
ST-DEMETRIOS-PREPARATORY-XMAS-EVENT_IMG_9375-scaled
Christmas event at the Cultural Centre "Petros G. Patridis", St. Demetrios, Astoria, December 22, 2021. Photo: TNH/ZAPHIRIS HAITIDES

NEW YORK – The removal of administrators at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria struck the Greek-American community like a bolt of lightning, with the Archdiocese of America triggering regulations which apply to such cases.

According to reports, the Archdiocese was led to this decision after clear indications of mismanagement over finances, with the result that the decision was deemed necessary, bearing the stamp of Archbishop Elpidophoros, the Archbishop of America.

As an earlier report by the National Herald recalled the charged atmosphere in the Community and the discontent at the Archdiocese which had been publicly evident during the annual Lenten meal. At the time, Fr. Elias Villias had spoken in harsh language about the looming liquidity issues at St. Demetrios, calling, in the first instance, for members of the Community to become more active, sounding the alarm – foreshadowing developments that occurred a few weeks later.

Among those present at the event was the president of the Hellenic American Homeowners Association, George Kitsios, a long-time member and leader of the Community, who, speaking to The National Herald could not hide his surprise at the rapid developments.

“For Agios Dimitrios, without knowing the details, I would like to stress first of all that I don’t like it when I see such all-encompassing measures, such as removals from office. My belief is that there was a way to find a solution without drastic measures. I was at the Lenten lunch and now I can say that perhaps the strong response was already predetermined.”

He further commented that he himself has questions about how a Community with such strengths can reach the point of being put under financial pressure, adding that the situation cannot be justified.

He continued, “consider this basic point: St. Demetrius was founded 90 years ago. It went through a lot of tough situations and stayed standing, such as wars, dictatorship, change of governments in Greece – given that situations in the homeland can affect people’s willingness to participate and contribute – and it still exists. We are talking about an institution that has been operating for many years, has built schools, has a large number of students. I cannot understand how it came to this difficult position. Somebody needs to explain why.”

Kitsios also noted the significance of the void caused by the absence of Nikos Andriotis, who can no longer have the role he previously held for practical reasons – but he wondered again whether this hard-line approach by the Archdiocese could do any good in the long run.

“Mr. Andriotis was checking on the smallest thing, even buying an … umbrella, making sure difficulties did not emerge. I don’t know if the people who have recently been at the helm of the parish had the experience needed to keep the boat running smoothly. In any case, I fear that the dimensions that this issue has taken on and the fact that the public now sees this tension between the Archdiocese of America and the St. Demetrios community will not have a good impact,” Kitsios concluded.

RELATED

General News
John Pappajohn, Iconic Business Leader and Philanthropist, Has Died

NAPLES, FL – John Pappajohn, the Greek-born, Iowa-based entrepreneur, business leader, and philanthropist, passed away on April 22 at his vacation home in Naples, FL.

General News
New York Greek Independence Pre-Parade Events Final Schedule
General News
Rainy Forecast Threatens Saturday Flag-Raising Event before 5th Avenue Parade

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.