Turmoil at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria, Parish Council Leadership Changes

General News

NEW YORK – There have been tumultuous developments at the Cathedral of St. Demetrios of Astoria, where the Archdiocese of America has made an immediate change in the leadership of the Parish Council, while appointing independent financial advisors to address the overall financial problems it has recently faced.

These moves, which are decisions made by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, include, among other things, the removal of the former Parish Council president, Stefanos Thomatos, who was informed last week that he would be left off the new Parish Council, although he was asked to facilitate the process.

In addition to Thomatos, former presidents, Fotios Papamichael and Evan Christakos also remained outside the administrative group.

The Archdiocese of America stressed that a viable financial plan will soon follow, while a credit facility will be established as an immediate solution in order to avoid further consequences of the liquidity problems being experienced.

It is noted that during this year’s Lenten Luncheon, where, on behalf of the Archbishop of America, Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Fr. Elias Villis had been present, it was announced that the Archdiocese would spend a sum of between 15,000 and 25,000 dollars in order to engage an accountant to deal with the finances of the Community. However, in the midst of a heated atmosphere, Fr. Villis had made a strong appeal for a larger and more substantial financial contribution from the members of the Parish in order to keep it afloat.

A detailed report will follow from The National Herald.