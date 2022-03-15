x

March 15, 2022

Eurogroup Welcomes Greece’s Progress, in Recognition of Its Rapid, Strong Recovery, Says FinMin Staikouras

March 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Finance Minister Christos Staikouras. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
Finance Minister Christos Staikouras. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup welcomed Greece’s progress, recognizing its rapid and strong recovery, but also the favorable prospects of its economy, said Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras in a statement on Monday.

He was speaking after Eurogroup’s 13th evaluation of the report of enhanced supervision.

“Today’s meeting included an agenda of difficult issues, as a result of the unprecedented challenges and the intense instability, uncertainty and insecurity created by recent geopolitical developments,” he noted. “In this fluid environment,” he stressed, “Greece registered yet another success.”

The National Herald

