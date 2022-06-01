Erdogan Breaks Off Talks with Greece, Lauds Aghia Sophia Mosque

Politics

ANKARA – After saying he would no longer talk to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has ended all bilateral talks between the countries, ending a brief detente earlier this year.

The Turkish leader also used the occasion of Turkey celebrating the 1453 capture of Constantinople, now called Istanbul outside of Greece, to say the conversion of the Hagia Sophia Orthodox cathedrawl into a mosque had “healed a wound in the heart of the conquest.”

Taking a harder line against Greece at the same time he said he would veto any hopes of Finland and Sweden to enter NATO, Turkey has for now ended further discussion after the failure of 65 rounds of exploratory talks that resumed after a five-year break.

Erdogan has said he would also send an energy research vessel and warships off Greek islands again, has continued to send fighter jets into Greek airspace as NATO refuses to intervene, and demanded Greece take troops off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast.

That has raised worries of a conflict, accidental or otherwise, with Mitsotakis unable to get unanimous support in the European Union after Erdogan said he wouldn’t talk to the Greek leader and the bloc refusing sanctions.

The trigger, said Erdogan, was Mitsotakis in an address to the US Congress – without mentioning Turkey – urging the lawmakers to vote down President Joe Biden’s plan to sell more F-16’s to Turkey and upgrade its air fleet.

Those could be used against Greece and Erdogan also wants to buy F-35’s denied after he authorized purchase of a Russian-made S-400 missile system that undermines NATO and is a threat to Greece.

Turkey and Greece, NATO allies, have long been at odds over a host of issues such as maritime boundaries, the extent of their continental shelves, airspace, and ethnically split Cyprus, noted the Reuters news agency.

“Hagia Sophia has regained its status in our civilization as the flying flag in the heart of Istanbul,” Erdogan told lawmakers of his AK Party. He ordered the conversion for the church that is surrounded by minarets and now used for Muslim prayers although it’s a UNESCO world heritage site.