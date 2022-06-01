x

June 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Politics

France Rips Turkey Challenging Greek Islands Sovereignty

June 1, 2022
By The National Herald
Ukraine Tensions France's Voice
France's President Emmanuel Macron. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron, who signed a mutual defense deal and is selling fighter jets and warships to Greece, denounced Turkish officials questioning the sovereignty of some islands near Turkey’s coast.

Speaking as he left a European Council meeting in Brussels, Macron said he wished “to express the support of all Europeans, and especially of France” for Greece, adding that “no one can endanger the sovereignty of some member states today.”

He added: “I believe that these statements must be condemned as soon as possible, something I have just done,” reported Kathimerini, likely to further irk Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish leader earlier said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ seeking foreign allies against Turkish provocations was fruitless even as Erdogan covets the return of some Greek islands ceded away under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne he doesn’t recognize.

Macron said during the EU leaders’ meeting where Germany said it would not condemn Turkey that Mitsotakis had “expressed very strongly the legitimate concern of Greece and condemned the statements of many Turkish officials questioning Greek sovereignty over many of its islands.”

That came after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu again demanded that Greece take troops off some Aegean islands under the treaty and said that otherwise Turkey might take steps, suggesting military action.

Greece’s New Democracy government, the paper said, views those volatile comments are trying to bait Mitsotakis and said he wouldn’t fall into a trap even as he said he wants to keep trying failed diplomacy after Erdogan said he will no longer speak with him for now.

 

RELATED

Politics
Germany Condemns the Violation of Greek Air Space

BERLIN - Berlin condemns the violation of Greek air space and overflights by Turkish military aircraft above Greek islands, the deputy spokesperson of the German federal government Wolfgang Büchner said on Wednesday.

Politics
FM: Greece Will Not Be Drawn by Heightened Turkish Rhetoric
Politics
Turkish Extremist Says US Bases in Greece Threaten Turkey

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Plots Inflation Fight with Fed Chair as Nation Worries

WASHINGTON — Focused on relentlessly rising prices, President Joe Biden plotted inflation-fighting strategy Tuesday with the chairman of the Federal Reserve, with the fate of the economy and his own political prospects increasingly dependent on the actions of the government's central bank.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings