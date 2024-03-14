Dr. Eleni Andreopoulou of Cornell U. Honored Committee of Women Doctors

Events

ATHENS – Dr. Eleni Andreopoulou, Greek-American Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center, was honored at an event organized by the Committee of Women Doctors of the Panhellenic Medical Association (PMA) March 13 in the context of International Women’s Day.

Awards were presented in the amphitheater of the National Gallery in Athens to eight women doctors whose contributions to science and society serve as examples for others to follow. The gathering also had special interest as a meeting of Greek women scientists addressing the theme ‘Women of Life, Women of Value, Women of History’.

Dr. Andreopoulou said of her award to The National Herald that, “it is a special honor for me today, 25 years in the academic diaspora, 30 years after my graduation, [the time constituting] an exciting journey in my education, my professional career, my personal life, my social responsibility given the human-centered role of my science. I want to believe that Greek women doctors now enjoy the equality that comes as a result of dedication to their work, hard work, consistency, and service to our roles,”

Dr. Natasha Apostolidou, President of the Committee of Women Doctors, also spoke to TNH about the event and the distinguished Greek-American physician-scientist. “Today was the first event, our first activity as the Committee of Women Doctors. We honored eight women, among whom was Ms. Andreopoulou, who honored us by coming from New York to be awarded and also honors us by being the ambassador of the Committee of Women Doctors in the United States.”

Greetings were extended by government officials and representatives of Greek political parties at the beginning of the event and in the speeches that followed, spotlighting the worthiness of women both in the academic and professional fields and in the various roles that modern Greek women are called upon to fulfill. After Dr. Apostolidou welcomed the attendees, the president of the Panhellenic Medical Association, Dr. Athanasios Exadaktylos, spoke about the woman doctor in the European context. Afterwards, Dr. Niki Papavramidou, Professor of the History of Medicine at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, offered a historical review highlighting the relationship of women with medical science from antiquity to the most recent historical past.

Dr. Exadaktylos, referring to the purpose of the newly established Committee, which he notes is none other than the consolidation and expansion of equality between male and female doctors, told TNH “we have respected our female colleagues here for many years. There situation cannot be compared with what was happening many decades ago.” He added, however, that “there are still steps that we need to take, and for this reason, we asked our colleagues from the General Assembly of PMA to take such action themselves, and we thank them very much for their participation and for this first event they organized.”

Along with Dr. Andreopoulou, those honored were Dr. Fani Athanasiadou-Piperopoulou, Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics-Pediatric Hematology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and Director of the Pediatric Clinic & Scientific Director of the Medical Balkan Center of Thessaloniki; Dr. Athena Greka, pathologist, Doctors of the World; Dr. Marissa Agathoniki Zaraka, MD, DDS, Internal Medicine Resident, University of Pittsburgh, USA; Dr. Anastasia Kotanidou, Professor of Pulmonology-Intensive Care, Medical School, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens; Dr. Antonia Koutsoukou, Professor, Medical School of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Pulmonologist-Intensivist; Dr. Marily Paskiotou, MD, PhD, Surgeon, Intensivist, former member of the PMA Board, former Vice-President of the Standing Committee of European Doctors (CPME), Chairperson of the Working Group for Refugees in CPME; and Dr. Maria Chatzitaki-Gramoustianou, Pathologist, former Coordinator Director of the Blood Donation Service of Larissa General Hospital.

Among others, those present included the Metropolitan of Laodicea, the President of the Council of State Evangelia Nika, and government officials, including the Deputy Minister of Tourism Elena Rapti, the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security Vasileios Spanakis, the Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Alexandra Sdoukou, and the Deputy Minister of Digital Governance Konstantinos Kyrakidis, the General Secretary for Equality and Human Rights Zefi Dimadama, and the General Secretary of Public Health Fofi Kaliva.

Video greetings and messages were also sent by the Minister of Health Adonis Georgiadis and the Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni. Also present in person was the president of the Movement for Freedom Life Zoi Konstantopoulou, as well as representatives of other opposition parties.