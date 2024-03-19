x

March 19, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

Diplomatic sources: Erdogan’s statements a ‘blatant distortion of historical truth’

March 19, 2024
By Athens News Agency
Greece's Foreign Ministry (Photo: Giorgos Kontarinis / EUROKINSSI)
Greece's Foreign Ministry (Photo: Giorgos Kontarinis / EUROKINSSI)

ATHENS – “The statements of the Turkish president regarding the illegal invasion of Cyprus in 1974 constitute a blatant distortion of the historical truth and an insult to the memory of the victims,” according to Greek diplomatic sources on Tuesday.

“Much more so when this is done at a time when there is an ongoing effort under the auspices of the United Nations Organisation to resume the talks for the solution of the Cyprus issue in the context of the decisions of the UN Security Council,” the same sources emphasised.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a speech he delivered to Turkish military personnel on Monday, said that if Turkish forces had pushed further south in 1974, then all of Cyprus would be entirely Turkish today.

As he said, the “Turkish Cypriots were on the brink of genocide just half a century ago. In the Peace Operation of 1974, 498 Turkish soldiers from all corners of the country, officers, non-commissioned officers and civilians, were martyred. Despite all the pressures, if it were not for Turkiye’s intervention, neither the ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ nor the Turkish Cypriots would exist today.”

RELATED

Society
Hikers Social Media Video Shows Apparent Giant Skull in Meteora Pillars

Hikers exploring Greece’s renowned Metéora rock complex that has an ancient history and is near the mountains of Pindos - making a UNESCO world heritage site - said they spotted what appeared to be a giant skull stuck between pillars.

Politics
Mitsotakis: The first priority is dealing with high prices   
Politics
After Missile Fell Near Mitsotakis, Greece Arms Ukraine With Weapons

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

Facing revenue shortfalls during the invasion of the Gaza Strip, Israel is looking to tax Israelis who moved to Cyprus and aren’t paying, those already living there and others who’ve moved during the war.

DAJABON, Dominican Republic (AP) — Human rights activists are calling on the Dominican Republic's government for a temporary reprieve in deportations as neighboring Haiti’s crisis spirals and people attempt to flee over the closed border from a surge in deadly gang violence.

JACKSON, Miss.  — Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to a long list of state and federal charges for torturing two Black men will be sentenced by a federal judge starting Tuesday.

Hikers exploring Greece’s renowned Metéora rock complex that has an ancient history and is near the mountains of Pindos - making a UNESCO world heritage site - said they spotted what appeared to be a giant skull stuck between pillars.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.