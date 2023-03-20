Dendias, Cavusoglu Μeeting: Ankara Will Vote for Greece to Be a Non-Permanent Member of the UN Security Council

Politics

FILE - In this photo provided by the Greek Foreign Ministry, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, in Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The visit was part of a new round of so-called "earthquake diplomacy" between the two uneasy allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not downright hostile. (Greek Foreign Ministry via AP)

ATHENS – Ankara will vote for Greece’s candidacy in the elections for the non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Monday after their meeting in Brussels. Athens, on its part, will support the Turkish candidate for the position of general secretary of the International Maritime Organisation, they said.