March 20, 2023

Dendias, Cavusoglu Μeeting: Ankara Will Vote for Greece to Be a Non-Permanent Member of the UN Security Council

March 20, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece Turkey Earthquake
FILE - In this photo provided by the Greek Foreign Ministry, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, in Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The visit was part of a new round of so-called "earthquake diplomacy" between the two uneasy allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not downright hostile. (Greek Foreign Ministry via AP)

ATHENS – Ankara will vote for Greece’s candidacy in the elections for the non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Monday after their meeting in Brussels. Athens, on its part, will support the Turkish candidate for the position of general secretary of the International Maritime Organisation, they said.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

