March 24, 2024

Cyprus Aims to Create Climate-Neutral Communities, Lower Emissions

March 24, 2024
By The National Herald
Commissioner for the Environment Antonia Theodosiou/Facebook

As the world faces growing consequences of climate change not being put under control, Cyprus is taking action to make climate-neutral communities, Commissioner for the Environment Antonia Theodosiou said.

Speaking during an event to mark the Earth Hour, she said it will start with Tillyria, northeast of Paphos, and in the valley of Xeros and Diarizos rivers, also in the Paphos district to reduce emissions and convert them into UNESCO biosphere reserves.
She also said that, after government approval, that the Cyprus Energy Agency is collaborating with communities and is drafting a climate-neutrality strategy for all those across the island, The Cyprus Mail reported.

She said her office is working to adopt policies concerning the natural bioclimatic construction, protection of natural and cultural areas, constructed and intangible heritage, beaches, and participates in actions to protect and strengthen biodiversity.
Noting the event, she added that that urgent action is needed on a global scale “for a more sustainable world and a prosperous society in an absolute harmony with nature,” although there’s largely been only token attempts to deal with climate change so far.

