Cutting of the Vasilopita at St. Luke in Broomall, PA (Photos)

Events

BROOMALL, PA – The community of St Luke in Broomall held the annual cutting of the Vasilopita event on January 23. Presiding priest of the community Rev. Father Christ Kontos said that he loves that day because he gets to showcase and show appreciation to all of the leaders in the community. He thanked not only those who were honored but also their families who support their efforts.

The new Parish Council members were also sworn in by Fr. Kontos. Happy New Year to all and may we see you all at next year’s Vasilopita!