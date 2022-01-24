x

January 24, 2022

Cutting of the Vasilopita at St. Luke in Broomall, PA (Photos)

January 24, 2022
By The National Herald
St Luke Broomall PA DSC_0534 (1)
The Parish Council and Fr. Christ Kontos at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall, PA. Photo: Steve Lambrou

BROOMALL, PA – The community of St Luke in Broomall held the annual cutting of the Vasilopita event on January 23. Presiding priest of the community Rev. Father Christ Kontos said that he loves that day because he gets to showcase and show appreciation to all of the leaders in the community. He thanked not only those who were honored but also their families who support their efforts.

The new Parish Council members were also sworn in by Fr. Kontos. Happy New Year to all and may we see you all at next year’s Vasilopita!

Greek School director Angelique Demetris receives her piece of the Vasilopita from St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church presiding priest Fr. Christ Kontos. Photo: Steve Lambrou

 

Greek School principal Toula Angelakos receives her piece of the Vasilopita from St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church presiding priest Fr. Christ Kontos. Photo: Steve Lambrou

 

Philoptochos President Alexandra Perrot receives her piece of the Vasilopita from St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church presiding priest Fr. Christ Kontos. Photo: Steve Lambrou

 

Parish Council President Andrew Papageorge receives his piece of the Vasilopita from St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church presiding priest Fr. Christ Kontos. Photo: Steve Lambrou

 

The Parish Council was sworn in by Fr. Christ Kontos at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall, PA. Photo: Steve Lambrou

