Capital Link’s 7th Annual Cyprus Shipping Forum in Limassol on February 27

Economy

LIMASSOL – Capital Link is hosting the 7th Annual Cyprus Shipping Forum on Tuesday, February 27 at the Columbia Plaza – Limassol, Cyprus.

The Forum will take place under the Auspices of the Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus and the Shipping Deputy Minister to the President and in cooperation with the Cyprus Union of Shipowners, which is also the Lead Sponsor. The event is also supported by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber and the other major stakeholders of the Cyprus maritime cluster.

The event aims to highlight the significant role of Cyprus as a maritime, energy and logistics hub and as an investment and business destination. The Forum will feature major international speakers and delegates and local leaders in an exchange of ideas on critical industry topics. It will discuss the developments and trends in the major shipping, financial and capital markets as well as issues pertaining to geopolitical and regulatory developments, technical and commercial fleet management. The Forum will highlight the competitive positioning and advantages of Cyprus as an industry hub.

The Forum presents a unique opportunity to meet and network with a large, high-caliber audience of ship owning and offshore executives, institutional investors, research analysts, industry experts, commercial and investment bankers, risk advisors, private equity and venture capital firms, high-net worth investors, and financial media. The event will be open to the buy and sell side communities as well as the media. By attending, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the current state of the shipping and marine services industry, the subsequent effects on their investments, and a clear focus on the opportunities and challenges ahead.

For the seventh year in a row, the Conference Chairman of the Forum will be George A. Tsavliris, Principal of Tsavliris Salvage Group, Past Chairman – INTERMEPA (International Marine Environment Protection Association), Chairman – CYMEPA (Cyprus Marine Environmental Protection Association), Member of the Board of Directors of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners and Honorary Chairman – Tsavliris Cultural Foundation.

More information and registration available online: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2024cyprus/.