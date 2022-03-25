x

March 25, 2022

Antetokounmpo, Middleton Out for Bucks against Wizards

March 25, 2022
By Associated Press
Bulls Bucks Basketball
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Chicago Bulls' Tristan Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton sat out the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Thursday night ag host the Washington Wizards.

Middleton missed his second straight game due to a sore left wrist. Antetokounmpo was out for the second time in the last three games because of a sore right knee.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t available for the 138-119 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. The two-time MVP returned to action Tuesday and had 25 points and 17 rebounds in a 126-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Thursday marks the end of a two-game home stand for Milwaukee. The Bucks play at Memphis on Saturday.

“I don’t think it’s anything long-term or anything significant, but we’ll see whether he travels tomorrow and make decisions on the game Saturday as we kind of see how he feels and learn more,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said before Thursday’s game.

Budenholzer was more confident about Middleton’s chances of making the trip to Memphis.

“I fully expect him to travel with us to Memphis,” Budenholzer said. “I think I’d go as far as to say we’re hopeful he’ll play against Memphis. We’ll see how he does in the next day or two, but as of now, I’d expect him to be on the flight and we’re hopeful that he’ll play.”

The injury report Wednesday night indicated Middleton wouldn’t play against the Wizards. An updated injury report Thursday showed Antetokounmpo also wouldn’t be available.

The Bucks (45-27) have won nine of their last 11 games and are in a three-way tie with the Philadelphia 76ers (45-27) and Boston Celtics (46-28) for second place in the Eastern Conference. All three teams are 1 ½ games behind the Miami Heat (47-26).

 

NYC Mayor Allows Unvaccinated Athletes Play Home Games

NEW YORK — New York City's mayor exempted athletes and performers — including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving — from the city’s vaccine mandate Thursday, while keeping in place the rule for countless other workers who faced losing their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated.

Suns Beat T’Wolves, Knicks Snap Hornets’ 5-Game Win Streak (Highlights)
US Looks for 1st Qualifier Win in Thin Air of Estadio Azteca

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

Man of God Impresses at Box Office, Screenings Added March 28

NEW YORK – Man of God, the award-winning film about the inspirational story of Saint Nektarios — one of the most renowned Greek Orthodox saints — was a box office success on March 21, the first night of its two-night-only release, finishing in fourth position, on a per screen average, among the top-five highest grossing films in the U.

