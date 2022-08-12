x

August 12, 2022

Editorial

All against Donald Trump?

August 12, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
APTOPIX Trump Legal Troubles
Former President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

“You see the mob takes the Fifth…If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” former President Donald Trump once commented.

Among other things, the 5th Amendment of the Constitution aims, as is well known, to protect defendants in trials or in their testimony to Congress, when these are done under oath, from answering questions that may be turned against them/that are self-incriminating.

However, the former President invoked it again and again and again in his hours-long testimony. He didn’t answer any questions.

In his statement, after the end of his testimony, he called the accusations against him the “greatest witch-hunt in the history of our country.”

He added: “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question… When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.”

The New York attorney general’s long-running investigation aims to prove that Trump inflates property valuations he gives to banks to secure or get loans on better terms than he would otherwise get, but that he also understates the value of his companies’ profits and his personal income on tax returns. Both acts are illegal.

Meanwhile, on Monday the FBI reportedly raided his Mar-a-Lago home looking for classified government documents he took with him when he left the White House. And other Trump cases being investigated by the Dept. of Justice are pending.

So what’s going on? – any well-intentioned observer must ask.

Is it possible that everyone is out to get him, even the FBI, as he claims? But didn’t he appoint the head of the FBI who signed the warrant to raid his residence?

