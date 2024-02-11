Albany Sons and Maids Valentine’s Dance Sells Out

Associations

ALBANY, NY – The Albany Sons of Pericles (SOP) and Maids of Athena (MOA) hosted their 44th Annual Valentine’s Weekend February 2-4. After last year’s incredible turnout, the Albany community was excited to see the potential this year brought. With brothers and sisters who traveled from different states, countries, and even continents – the weekend offered great reunions, new memories and, of course, delicious meals. The Sons and Maids credit much of their success through the constant support of the AHEPA Family, local businesses, and the families within the Albany community. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Sons and Maids Joint National Project: The Boys and Girls Club.

The Albany chapters were honored to be joined by Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Grand President Marianthi Treppiedi, MOA Grand President Ally Tsenekos and SOP Supreme President Alec Economakis. They also had numerous National lodge members in attendance, namely MOA Grand Secretary Lia Chrisohou, Grand Governor Markella Roros, SOP Supreme Treasurer George Horiates, Jr., and Supreme Governors George Antonellis and George Kalyvas. Also in attendance were AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, DOP District 6 Governor Lainie Christou, and MOA District 6 Governor Christina Fileas, as well as their respective lodges. The Albany Sons and Maids thanked everyone for the generous support and making this the most successful Valentine’s Dance to date!