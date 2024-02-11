x

February 11, 2024

Albany Sons and Maids Valentine’s Dance Sells Out

February 11, 2024
By The National Herald
Sons and Maids Albany Valentines Dance IMG_0047
The Sons of Pericles Phocion Chapter 44 and Maids of Athena Sophia Chapter 48. Photo: Courtesy of MOA

ALBANY, NY – The Albany Sons of Pericles (SOP) and Maids of Athena (MOA) hosted their 44th Annual Valentine’s Weekend February 2-4. After last year’s incredible turnout, the Albany community was excited to see the potential this year brought. With brothers and sisters who traveled from different states, countries, and even continents – the weekend offered great reunions, new memories and, of course, delicious meals. The Sons and Maids credit much of their success through the constant support of the AHEPA Family, local businesses, and the families within the Albany community. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Sons and Maids Joint National Project: The Boys and Girls Club.

All the Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena present at the dance from various chapters across the U.S. and Canada. Photo: Courtesy of MOA

The Albany chapters were honored to be joined by Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Grand President Marianthi Treppiedi, MOA Grand President Ally Tsenekos and SOP Supreme President Alec Economakis. They also had numerous National lodge members in attendance, namely MOA Grand Secretary Lia Chrisohou, Grand Governor Markella Roros, SOP Supreme Treasurer George Horiates, Jr., and Supreme Governors George Antonellis and George Kalyvas. Also in attendance were AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, DOP District 6 Governor Lainie Christou, and MOA District 6 Governor Christina Fileas, as well as their respective lodges. The Albany Sons and Maids thanked everyone for the generous support and making this the most successful Valentine’s Dance to date!

All present and past members of the Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena from the Albany chapters. Photo: Courtesy of MOA
Left to right: SOP Supreme Governor George Antonellis, MOA Grand Secretary Lia Chrisohou, MOA Grand Governor Markella Roros, SOP Supreme Governor George Kalyvas, MOA Sophia Chapter 48 President Matina Ziamandanis, DOP Grand President Marianthi Treppiedi, SOP Phocion Chapter 44 President Andrew McCullough, MOA Grand President Ally Tsenekos, and SOP Supreme President Alec Economakis. Photo: Courtesy of MOA
Left to right: MOA District 6 Lt. Governor Katerina Hadjipavlis, Treasurer Sophia Theodorou, District Governor Christina Fileas, Secretary Michelle Papandrea, and Marshall Laina Tzanides. Photo: Courtesy of MOA

