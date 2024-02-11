AGAPW Presents Prof. Kaliambou on the Greek Revolution, March 6

Associations

NEW YORK – The Association of Greek-American Professional Women (AGAPW) in collaboration with ALLILONnet hosts an online presentation by Professor Maria Kaliambou on ‘The Greek Revolution and the Greek Diaspora in the United States,’ on March 6, 7 PM, via Zoom.

The talk will concentrate on the new volume ‘The Greek Revolution and the Greek Diaspora in the United States,’ edited by Prof. Kaliambou, which examines the question of historical awareness within the Greek communities in the diaspora. The book adds a new perspective on the discussion about the Greek Revolution of 1821 by including the forgotten Greeks in the United States and Canada. The purpose of this volume is to discuss the impact of the Greek Revolution as manifested in the lives of the Greek immigrants in North America. It is celebrated by the Greek communities, taught in Greek schools, covered in the local newspapers. It is an inspiration for literary, artistic, and theatrical creations. The chapters reflect a broad range of disciplines (history, literature, art history, ethnology, and education), offering both historical and contemporary reflections. This volume produces new knowledge about the Greeks in the United States and Canada over the last 100 years.

Prof. Maria Kaliambou is Senior Lector at the Hellenic Studies Program at Yale University, where she has been teaching since 2007. She earned her BA in History and Archaeology from Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, Greece, and her PhD in Folklore and European Ethnology from the University of Munich, Germany. She held post-doctoral positions at the University of Lille and at Princeton University. She has received awards and publishes in English, German, and Greek. Her research and teaching cover several areas of interest within the broader framework of transnational Modern Greek studies. She focuses on the dialogue between folklore and book history, particularly in North America. Her current research is on the book culture of Greek-American communities. She is also interested in foreign language pedagogy, especially the teaching of Modern Greek.

Join the Zoom meeting: https://shorturl.at/qtuBI.

Meeting ID: 924 5820 4737 Passcode: 914896.

AGAPW is also now accepting applications for our 2024 Excellence Tuition Scholarships: The Katerina Navab Excellence Tuition Scholarship in Humanities and the Amalia Colombos Excellence Tuition Scholarship in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).

The scholarships offer $1,500 each annually and are awarded to female students of Greek descent enrolled in a four year accredited Bachelor’s program in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Selection criteria are based on academic excellence, contribution to the community and financial need. The applicant must submit a personal statement, a financial statement, and university documents indicating status of enrollment and grades.

Applications are accepted between December 1st and March 15th.

The scholarships will be awarded in March.

For further questions on applying for a scholarship or offering to donate to our scholarship fund, please visit www.agapw.org or contact Dr. Pannie Trifillis via email: [email protected].