March 19, 2024

After Missile Fell Near Mitsotakis, Greece Arms Ukraine With Weapons

March 18, 2024
By The National Herald
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑΣ ΒΟΛΟΝΤΙΜΙΡ ΖΕΛΕΝΣΚΙ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wednesday March 6, 2024. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

Days after a Russian missile struck near where Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was in Odessa meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Greece moved to send more guns and ammunition to help against Russia’s ongoing invasion there.

The equipment will be bought from the Czech Republic and transferred directly to Ukraine. Czech and Greek officials are negotiating the prices of these systems; signing a bilateral agreement will follow, said Kathimerini.

Greek officials say that it is ammunition that Ukraine needs the most as the invasion is in its third year and Ukraine is depending on western aid and weapons in brutal back-and-forth battles between the forces.

Greece reported notified the European Union officials in charge of coordinating assistance that it can supply Ukraine with ammunition this year through the Czech Republic, with 2,000 5-inch Zuni rockets; 180 2.75-inch rockets, used in Ukraine’s successful anti-tank warfare, 90,000 90mm projectiles, also used in anti-tank warfare, as well as anti-aircraft weapons; 4 million bullets; and 70 M114A1 US-made 155mm howitzers.

Some of that comes from Greek Army stock but said not necessary for operational needs but useful to Ukraine. This is the second batch of M114A1s Greece will sell to the Czech Republic to have them transferred to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias will attend a meeting of NATO members, and other countries donating armaments to Ukraine, in Germany and is expected to say that Ukraine continues to need the aid.

Greece has already contributed anti-aircraft missile launchers and sent Soviet-made BMP-1 amphibious track infantry fighting vehicles in exchange for slightly more modern German-made Marder fighting vehicles, the report said.

