A First for Greece, 2 Greek Dancers Pre-Selected for Prestigious Ballet Competition

Anna Chaziroglou with the famous Cynthia Harvey, classical ballet instructor, prima ballerina of American Ballet Theatre (ABT) and the Royal Ballet, and former artistic director of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, the affiliated school of ABT. Photo: Gregory Batardon
LAUSANNE – The prestigious Prix de Lausanne International Ballet Competition in Lausanne, Switzerland, has a blue and white color for the first time in its 50 years of operation. The Prix de Lausanne, one of the most esteemed competitions in the ballet world, on July 14 announced the winners for the European preselection for the Prix de Lausanne 2024.
Among the four exceptional preselected dancers, two happen to hail from Greece, a first in the history of the prestigious competition- Anna Chaziroglou, a rising star in the ballet world who trained at Ellison Ballet New York, and Nikolaos Sotiriou from Thessaloniki who trained at the Balletschule Theater Basel in Switzerland.
The four talented dancers, Chaziroglou, Sotiriou, Nadia Corboud of Switzerland, and Anna Haidai of Ukraine, were selected after the week of classes and coaching sessions during the fourth Summer Intensive organized by the Prix de Lausanne. Talented dancers from across Europe gathered to showcase their skills and vie for a coveted spot in the main event. The preselected dancers have been invited to register and participate in the next Prix de Lausanne from January 28-February 4, 2024 in Lausanne.
The pre-selections are momentous for Chaziroglou and Sotiriou as well as Greece as they all make their debut on this esteemed stage to highlight their exceptional abilities while also opening an exciting, new chapter for Greek representation in international ballet competitions.
The Prix de Lausanne serves as a platform for young dancers to showcase their talent and potentially secure scholarships and opportunities with renowned ballet companies worldwide.
As anticipation builds for the upcoming edition of Prix de Lausanne, all eyes will be on Chaziroglou and her fellow competitors as they take center stage to demonstrate their artistry, technique, and passion while making history with Greece’s first-ever participation in this illustrious ballet competition.
LONDON — Elton John testified Monday for the defense at Kevin Spacey 's sexual assault trial as the actor's lawyer attempted to discredit a man who claimed the Oscar winner aggressively grabbed his crotch in a car on the way to the singer's house.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In