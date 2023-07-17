A First for Greece, 2 Greek Dancers Pre-Selected for Prestigious Ballet Competition

Culture

Anna Chaziroglou with the famous Cynthia Harvey, classical ballet instructor, prima ballerina of American Ballet Theatre (ABT) and the Royal Ballet, and former artistic director of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, the affiliated school of ABT. Photo: Gregory Batardon

LAUSANNE – The prestigious Prix de Lausanne International Ballet Competition in Lausanne, Switzerland, has a blue and white color for the first time in its 50 years of operation. The Prix de Lausanne, one of the most esteemed competitions in the ballet world, on July 14 announced the winners for the European preselection for the Prix de Lausanne 2024.

Among the four exceptional preselected dancers, two happen to hail from Greece, a first in the history of the prestigious competition- Anna Chaziroglou, a rising star in the ballet world who trained at Ellison Ballet New York, and Nikolaos Sotiriou from Thessaloniki who trained at the Balletschule Theater Basel in Switzerland.

The four talented dancers, Chaziroglou, Sotiriou, Nadia Corboud of Switzerland, and Anna Haidai of Ukraine, were selected after the week of classes and coaching sessions during the fourth Summer Intensive organized by the Prix de Lausanne. Talented dancers from across Europe gathered to showcase their skills and vie for a coveted spot in the main event. The preselected dancers have been invited to register and participate in the next Prix de Lausanne from January 28-February 4, 2024 in Lausanne.

The pre-selections are momentous for Chaziroglou and Sotiriou as well as Greece as they all make their debut on this esteemed stage to highlight their exceptional abilities while also opening an exciting, new chapter for Greek representation in international ballet competitions.

The Prix de Lausanne serves as a platform for young dancers to showcase their talent and potentially secure scholarships and opportunities with renowned ballet companies worldwide.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming edition of Prix de Lausanne, all eyes will be on Chaziroglou and her fellow competitors as they take center stage to demonstrate their artistry, technique, and passion while making history with Greece’s first-ever participation in this illustrious ballet competition.

More information about the Prix de Lausanne is available online: https://www.prixdelausanne.org/.