x

July 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 90ºF

Culture

A First for Greece, 2 Greek Dancers Pre-Selected for Prestigious Ballet Competition

July 17, 2023
By The National Herald
Anna Chaziroglou IMG_0414
Anna Chaziroglou with the famous Cynthia Harvey, classical ballet instructor, prima ballerina of American Ballet Theatre (ABT) and the Royal Ballet, and former artistic director of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, the affiliated school of ABT. Photo: Gregory Batardon

LAUSANNE – The prestigious Prix de Lausanne International Ballet Competition in Lausanne, Switzerland, has a blue and white color for the first time in its 50 years of operation. The Prix de Lausanne, one of the most esteemed competitions in the ballet world, on July 14 announced the winners for the European preselection for the Prix de Lausanne 2024.

Among the four exceptional preselected dancers, two happen to hail from Greece, a first in the history of the prestigious competition- Anna Chaziroglou, a rising star in the ballet world who trained at Ellison Ballet New York, and Nikolaos Sotiriou from Thessaloniki who trained at the Balletschule Theater Basel in Switzerland.

The four talented dancers, Chaziroglou, Sotiriou, Nadia Corboud of Switzerland, and Anna Haidai of Ukraine, were selected after the week of classes and coaching sessions during the fourth Summer Intensive organized by the Prix de Lausanne. Talented dancers from across Europe gathered to showcase their skills and vie for a coveted spot in the main event. The preselected dancers have been invited to register and participate in the next Prix de Lausanne from January 28-February 4, 2024 in Lausanne.

Anna Chaziroglou, a rising star in the ballet world. Photo: Gregory Batardon

The pre-selections are momentous for Chaziroglou and Sotiriou as well as Greece as they all make their debut on this esteemed stage to highlight their exceptional abilities while also opening an exciting, new chapter for Greek representation in international ballet competitions.

The Prix de Lausanne serves as a platform for young dancers to showcase their talent and potentially secure scholarships and opportunities with renowned ballet companies worldwide.

Anna Chaziroglou, a rising star in the ballet world. Photo: Gregory Batardon

As anticipation builds for the upcoming edition of Prix de Lausanne, all eyes will be on Chaziroglou and her fellow competitors as they take center stage to demonstrate their artistry, technique, and passion while making history with Greece’s first-ever participation in this illustrious ballet competition.

More information about the Prix de Lausanne is available online: https://www.prixdelausanne.org/.

RELATED

Cinema
Elton John Testifies for the Defense in Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Trial

LONDON — Elton John testified Monday for the defense at Kevin Spacey 's sexual assault trial as the actor's lawyer attempted to discredit a man who claimed the Oscar winner aggressively grabbed his crotch in a car on the way to the singer's house.

Cinema
‘Mission: Impossible’ Debuts with $80M over Five Days, Igniting Box Office but Missing Expectations
Culture
What to Stream this Week: Steph Curry doc, Greta Van Fleet, ‘Justified’ Returns and ‘Minx’ Survives

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.