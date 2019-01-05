Nikos Mouyiaris, Businessman and Philanthropist, Passes Away

NEA YORK – The businessman and philanthropist, Nikos Mouyiaris, passed away today, Saturday the 5th of January.

Nikos Mouyiaris, the founder of MANA Products, was one of the most distinguished members of the Greek-American community; his philanthropic work benefited Cyprus and Hellenism in general. He passed away after dealing with health issues for some months.

It is noted that the marriage of his daughter was scheduled for today.

Nikos Mouyiaris was a modest man. Unlike other wealthy individuals – of all nationalities and …