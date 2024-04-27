Memory Eternal: Fr. Michael Charles Gulgas

General News

LORAIN, OH – Fr. Michael Gulgas, 67 of Amherst, fell asleep in the Lord, on the mid-Lenten celebration of the Holy Cross in St. John Medical Center, Westlake following a lengthy illness.

He was born May 11, 1956, in Youngstown, OH to Charles and Mary Eliades Gulgas. He was a native son of the Metropolis of Pittsburgh, having grown up in Youngstown attending the St. Nicholas Parish until he left for Brookline, MA. He graduated in 1974 from Chaney High School in Youngstown and attended Youngstown State University before transferring to Hellenic College/Holy Cross School of Theology. He had no question about his desire and calling to serve the Lord from a very young age. Upon graduation in 1982 with a Master of Theology, Fr. Michael was married to Tina Frangos Gulgas, and soon after was ordained into the priesthood and set off to his first parish assignment.

Fr. Michael served as an assistant at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Flushing, New York for two years. He was then assigned as the pastor at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Lorain. Fr. Michael served prayerfully for over 38 years until his retirement in 2022. He was the longest-tenured pastor of the community in its now 101-year history. Fr. Michael spent his pastime painting icons in the Byzantine style and perfecting his melodic voice in Byzantine chant. He would read about the founding fathers of the church and American history. He admired and modeled the style of many pillars of Orthodoxy and American presidents.

He leaves behind his wife, Tina, of 42 years, who taught for 30 years at Lorain City Schools – they were the preacher and the teacher tag team. He also leaves a legacy with a son Constantine (wife Michaela) and a son Spyridon who were considered his right guard and his left guard. He leaves behind two highly cherished grandchildren, Niko and Elaina, who brightened his day with each of their visits. Fr. Michael leaves his brother John in Boardman, OH to cherish memories of their early years with family and friends. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Larry Frangos, with whom he shared a love of Byzantine chant, and many nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents Fr. Michael was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Helen in December this year.

The number of beloved and cherished extended family and friends in the parish is countless. After 38 years he was an integral part of the creation of many families. He married couples, baptized their children, celebrated the marriages of those children, and baptized their children. He was truly loved watching them as his own growing family. Fr. Michael cherished and valued the relationships he built through the years as he collaborated with many for the glory of St. Nicholas.