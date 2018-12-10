Greek Community Event in Memory of Katsifas Draws Albanian Protesters (Vid)

BROOKLYN – Albanian protesters created tension during an event held in memory of Konstantinos Katsifas by the Federation of Associated Laconian Societies at their headquarters, the Laconian Pan-Hellenic Cultural Center, in Brooklyn on December 9.

The protest was organized through social media over about 24 hours when members of the Albanian community in New York found out there would be an event to honor Katsifas whom protest organizers called a “terrorist” and “villain.”

Protesters carried signs with irredentist messages, such as “Epirus is Albanian,” …