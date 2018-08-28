Lights Back at Greek Island of Hydra after Blackout

ATHENS (AP) — Power has been restored to the Greek resort island of Hydra after a blackout had left it without electricity and disrupted the local water supply for more than a day, authorities said Monday.

The outage occurred early Sunday, leaving the island’s health clinic running on an emergency generator along with a handful of businesses. A state of emergency was declared on the island Monday and a navy ship had been dispatched to provide support for the water system.

Later in the day, the state power grid operator said a problem with the island’s undersea electricity supply cable had been resolved, allowing the electricity to be turned back on. It said two additional emergency generators would be kept on Hydra as a backup.

A short ferry ride from the mainland, the cosmopolitan Hydra was once home to late Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and was the setting of the 1957 romantic movie “Boy on a Dolphin” starring Sophia Loren.