Death in Hospital Raises Number Killed in east Attica Fire to 97

ATHENS – The death of a 78-year-old burns patient in hospital has raised the total number killed by the July 23 fire in eastern Attica to 97, the fire brigade said on Monday.

The elderly man was being treated in the ‘Thriasio’ hospital but finally succumbed to his injuries.

According to the fire brigade, the last two bodies recovered by the authorities have been identified so that there are no longer any missing persons. The number of identified dead bodies now stands at 83 and a further 14 people have died of injuries sustained during the fire in hospital.